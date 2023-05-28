More energy every day? Here’s how you can do it (practically)

If you always feel tired and without energy, here are some suggestions, supported by scientific research, which can be very useful for you.

Experts say there is an “epidemic of fatigue” in the making. The perceived level of energy is subjective and influenced by a number of factors, from how well we sleep to how we train and manage stress. Thanks to the anomalous change of season, adverse climatic events, the big and small worries that grip us, it’s easy to feel down in this period. The good news is that we can implement a strategy to find the right energy to face the day in the best possible way.

Energy and health are inextricably linked, e energy is controllable if we know how to revitalize the mitochondria, the tiny powerhouses of our cells. Being healthy largely depends on being able to regulate the flow of energy. And so? Grab an energy-boosting snack or brew yourself some chai tea (you’ll soon find out why) and read on.

The recipe for the daily full of energy

1. Rise and shine, literally.

Expose your eyes to two to five minutes of natural sunlight within an hour of waking up, regardless of when you wake up. This is probably the most important component of feeling energized. You will wake up the next morning feeling more alert and ready to take on the day.

2. Caffeine in moderation.

A compound called adenosine builds up in your brain when you don’t get enough sleep and makes you groggy. It takes 60 to 90 minutes for that substance to clear once you get up. Caffeine blocks adenosine, but provided you don’t overdo it.

3. Lose your breath.

Morning exercise gives the largest dose of adrenaline. Any type of movement is good, but vigorous exercise tends to keep the mitochondria in the best shape. If you feel out of breath, you are stimulating them.

4. Eat an energy meal.

Choose a low-carb meal: soup, salad or smoothie. Carbohydrates at lunch (or any other time) spike your blood sugar, causing it to plummet a couple of hours later.

5. Take a nap or a walk

There’s a reason siestas are popular in many cultures, and if you’re working remotely or have a secret spot at work to indulge in a 20-minute nap in the afternoon (even a parked car!), take advantage of it. A 10 to 15 minute walk can do you just as good. Remember: the “breakdown” is a passing feeling, you just have to get over it.

7. Think positive

It’s possible that simply having a positive outlook can make you feel more energized.

8. Pursue your passions

A goal to pursue means greater life satisfaction, grit and hope, as well as fewer negative daily symptoms.

9. Eat energy

Protein-rich foods, such as eggs and Greek yogurt, contain tyrosine and can improve cognitive performance and even creativity. Magnesium-rich foods like bananas and apples improve dopamine levels.

10. Have tea

Chai tea, in particular, is a healing, energizing and tasty Ayurvedic tonic. Instead of regular sugar, use stevia or honey.

Seeing is believing.