More exercise, fewer injuries: why riding an e-bike is so healthy / Zeulenroda Congress for Orthopedics and Sports Orthopedics (ZKOS) from August 24th to 26th, 2023

Jena – E-bikes are trendy: in the first half of 2023, more e-bikes were sold in Germany than bicycles without a motor for the first time. Last year alone, around 2 million electrically powered bikes were sold. The population in Germany is now around 10 million. Dipl. Ing. Claus Fleischer, CEO Bosch eBike Systems, Reutlingen and Prof. Dr. medical Swen Malte John, Univ.Prof. Department of “Dermatology, Environmental Medicine, Health Theory”, University of Osnabrück, at the 14th Zeulenroda Congress for Orthopedics and Sports Orthopedics.

“The e-bike market is developing rapidly,” says Claus Fleischer. An active lifestyle is characterized by the various possible uses in everyday life and in leisure time, from cargo or city e-bikes to trekking e-bikes and e-mountain bikes, which encourages people to exercise more and often get out more often brings to nature. Fleischer: “There is nothing too long, too far, too strenuous anymore – people have fewer excuses not to ride a bike.” Studies show that the e-bike is used 2-3 times more often and longer than the conventional bicycle .”

Operational mobility improves enormously. Employees are increasingly making use of leasing offers via the gross remuneration application. Bicycle parking garages, showers and changing rooms for cyclists in companies are slowly increasing.

“Technological innovations are also making the e-bike experience more and more comfortable, individual and safer,” says Fleischer. “In 2018 we launched the Bosch eBike ABS, and now the 2nd generation is already installed on the latest e-bikes. The sensitively tuned system reduces the risk of slipping when braking on wet or gravel surfaces. On a non-slip surface, on the other hand, it reduces the likelihood that the rear wheel will lift off and the driver will roll over, even when braking hard.

dr Swen Malte John, can only underline the advantages of riding an e-bike. “We see more people getting active in nature, going on trips and doing sports. Away from harmful sitting still and towards exercise.”

In addition, according to John, there are fewer injuries compared to conventional bikes, measured in terms of kilometers driven. In addition, the fact that there is electricity on board means that safety features can also be made accessible to e-bikers, just as they are already taken for granted in cars; ABS is just one example. It would also be crucial to make our transport system more bicycle-friendly, as has been done so well in our neighboring countries (Holland, Switzerland, Denmark). And: “Exercise has to be fun,” says John, “many only like to exercise if there is a fun factor involved. E-biking has it. And only with more exercise can we push back civilization diseases such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases.”

The e-bikes are now also finding their way into rehabilitation sports. John: “The even physical exertion is good for the untrained and the elderly. In this way they can keep their circulation and joints functioning.” This is a great advantage, especially in hilly and mountainous areas. Even with arthrosis, even cycling without much effort is profitable to constantly lubricate and train the affected joint, says the expert.

Accordingly, it should actually be possible to prescribe e-biking as an adjuvant aid to prevention, rehabilitation and therapy from a health-economic perspective.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

