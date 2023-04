January 27, 2016. The German healthcare system remains a driver of employment. As reported by the Federal Statistical Office, around 5.2 million people were employed in a healthcare profession at the end of 2014 – two percent more than in the previous year. This confirmed the trend of the last five years: from 2009 to 2014, the number of workers increased by 10 percent (476,000).

