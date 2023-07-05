More heat, more mosquitoes, more ticks – climate change fuels the spread…

German Hunting Association (DJV)

Berlin (ots)

Suggestion for moderation: Anyone who spends a lot of time out and about in nature, such as hunters, for example, will have noticed that ticks and mosquitoes, including many species that have been introduced, were active earlier than ever this year due to climate change before. This also increases the risk that these annoying pests will transmit viruses and bacteria to humans and dogs. Helke Michael tells you how you can protect yourself and your four-legged friends.

Narrator: Ticks and mosquitoes like it when it stays nice and warm until late autumn. Then they can bite or sting humans and dogs for longer and transmit their disease-causing viruses and bacteria.

Original sound 1 (Torsten Reinwald, 23 seconds): “Ticks can, for example, transmit viruses that trigger TBE, i.e. meningitis. And that goes hand in hand with paralysis of the speech center, breathing, arms or legs. This disease, which We actually know it traditionally from southern Germany. Due to climate change, ticks are transporting this disease further and further north.”

Speaker: Says Thorsten Reinwald, biologist at the German Hunting Association. He also recommends always wearing long trousers, sturdy shoes and socks so that the ticks don’t even get to our skin.

Original sound 2 (Torsten Reinwald, 21 sec.): “And after a walk, especially through a high meadow, we should check certain places very carefully. These are, for example, the armpits, the hollows of the knees or the stomach area, that’s where we walk They are very happy to go there. And we should do that immediately, because ticks only transmit bacteria and viruses into the bloodstream after 12 to 24 hours.”

Narrator: Dogs should also be thoroughly checked for ticks after every walk and then freed from them.

Original sound 3 (Torsten Reinwald, 22 sec.): “And then pull it straight out, please don’t turn it. Searching is particularly important because we have a disease that is currently spreading in Germany: It’s canine malaria and it is always deadly, so the only thing that really helps is to remove the tick in good time. It is transmitted by the Auwald tick, which migrated from southern Europe.”

Narrator: Mosquitoes are now also really dangerous for us humans – especially the Asian tiger mosquito, which comes from the tropics and already feels very at home in southern Germany.

Original sound 4 (Torsten Reinwald, 28 seconds): “They can transmit a particularly large number of viruses, for example those that cause dengue fever, yellow fever or the West Nile virus. And the dangerous part is that local mosquitoes can now also transmit the West Nile virus. So we have to protect ourselves against mosquitoes: long clothing helps, fly screens in front of windows help, and mosquito nets. And showering helps, because mosquitoes smell us, they can don’t really see each other.”

Moderation suggestion: You can find out more about ticks, annoying mosquitoes and how you can protect yourself from these pests online at Jagdverband.de.

