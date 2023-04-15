(* As an amount of money that is available for reimbursement of care and relief services.)

The support will start much earlier in the future. Care level 1 is for people who do not yet have a significant need for support, but who, for example, need care advice, an adjustment to the living environment (e.g. age-appropriate shower) or general care services. This significantly expands the group of people who receive long-term care insurance benefits for the first time. An additional 500,000 beneficiaries are expected in the coming years.

In inpatient care, it is not the amount of benefits that matters for those affected, but the amount of the personal contribution, which has to be paid out of their own pocket. So far, this personal contribution has increased with classification into a higher care level. In future, the care-related co-payment will no longer increase as the need for care increases. This relieves many of those in need of care. All those in need of care in care grades 2 to 5 pay the same care-related contribution in a nursing home. This differs between nursing homes. The national average for care-related costs in 2017 is expected to be around 580 euros. In addition, there are costs for food, accommodation and investments for those in need of care. These differ from nursing home to nursing home.

Transfer of those already in need of care

Anyone who is already receiving long-term care insurance benefits will be automatically transferred to the new system by law. Nobody has to submit a new application for an assessment. This avoids unnecessary additional work for those affected. The following applies: everyone who already receives benefits from long-term care insurance will continue to receive at least the same amount, most of them even receive significantly more.

Specifically, the formula applies: people with only physical limitations are automatically transferred to the next higher level of care. (Examples: care level I becomes care level 2, care level III becomes care level 4). People with mental disabilities are automatically placed in the next but one level of care. (Example: care level 0 is converted into care level 2, care level II with limited everyday competence is converted into care level 4.)

Other new regulations

In the future, every insured person will be entitled to additional care offers in inpatient care facilities. The facilities must conclude appropriate agreements with the long-term care insurance funds and hire additional caregivers.

The Care Strengthening Act II strengthens the principle of “rehab before care”. Rehabilitation services can prevent or delay the need for long-term care. Therefore, the medical service is obliged to use a nationwide, standardized, structured procedure for the rehabilitation recommendations.

Carers, e.g. caring relatives, are better protected in the pension and unemployment insurance: In future, the long-term care insurance will pay pension contributions for all carers who care for a person in need of care in care grade 2-5 at least ten hours a week, spread over at least two days, at home. The pension contributions increase as the need for care increases. Anyone who cares for a relative with an extremely high need for support (care level 5) will receive 25 percent higher pension contributions than before. In addition, more people are supported. Because even relatives who look after a person in need of care who is suffering from dementia are also covered by the pension insurance. Insurance protection in unemployment insurance is also being improved. For caregivers who leave the profession to look after relatives in need of care, the care insurance will in future pay the unemployment insurance contributions for the entire duration of the care work. The carers are thus entitled to unemployment benefit and active employment promotion benefits if they are unable to start work seamlessly after the end of their caring work. The same applies to people who interrupt the receipt of benefits from unemployment insurance for care.

The legal regulations for information and advice are being restructured and expanded, and the quality of the advice itself is being improved. In the future, the long-term care insurance funds will have to offer free nursing courses for relatives and voluntary carers. In addition, the cooperation of care advice with other advice centers on site – eg the municipalities – is to be improved through binding state framework agreements.

The draft also contains changes to simplify administration and relieve the insured and those in need of care of bureaucracy. In the future, the expert opinion of the medical service for the classification into a nursing degree should automatically be sent to those affected, i.e. without the need to submit an application (with the possibility of objection). In addition, it is planned that, with the consent of those affected, the recommendations of the medical service for the supply of aids or nursing aids will in future be considered by the nursing care insurance companies as an application and will not be technically checked again by the nursing care or health insurance company.

The regulations for quality assurance, testing and presentation are being fundamentally revised and the decision-making structures of self-government in this area are being streamlined. The arbitration board for quality assurance according to § 113b SGB XI is transformed into a quality committee and thus into an efficient negotiating and decision-making body. The committee must agree on a new quality assessment procedure within the statutory deadlines and with the support of a qualified office, taking particular account of indicators for measuring the quality of the results. In addition, the procedure for presenting the quality (so-called care TÜV) is to be fundamentally revised. The self-government is given the task of developing a concept for quality assurance in new forms of housing, eg residential groups with outpatient care.

The law strengthens the technical basis of work in nursing and promotes the development of new concepts in the facilities. The new definition of the need for long-term care must be taken as an opportunity to review staffing levels and adapt them to needs. Both those responsible at the state level and the local care facilities are required here. In addition, the nursing self-government is legally obliged for the first time to develop and test a scientifically based personnel assessment system.