Listen to the audio version of the article

Assessments of the severity of the Kraken variant exploding in the US “are ongoing”, but “XBB.1.5 does not carry any mutations known to be associated with a potential change in gravity”. This is the latest update from the WHO technical advisory group on the evolution of the virus which underlines how on the basis of its genetic characteristics and growth rate estimates, Kraken can still “contribute to the increase in the incidence of cases a global level”. In short, more infections but without greater pathogenicity and with the vaccine shield which should continue to work against serious disease since it works with all Omicron subvariants.

Kraken and Gryphon much more contagious

As known, the world is in constant pursuit of the swarm of sub-variants that descend from the Omicron family that has been dominating the pandemic for about a year. Among the latest Special Guards are Xbb (Gryphon) and Xbb1.5 (Kraken). The latter in particular is showing a sustained increase also because it is currently the most transmissible subvariant of Omicron identified so far. It spreads rapidly due to its mutations that allow it to adhere to cells and replicate easily and is believed to be responsible for 28% of cases in the United States, according to estimates by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). today, however, notes the WHO study group that met last January 5 “the estimates of the growth advantage of XBB.1.5 come only from one country, the United States, and therefore confidence in a global assessment is low” . Together with the BQ.1 (Cerberus) variants, the WHO experts say, “the XBB variants are the most resistant to antibodies to date” and “XBB.1.5 has been shown to be equally immuno-evasive as XBB.1, the Omicron subvariant with highest immune escape to date.” Currently, the researchers still specify, there are no certain data “on the effectiveness of the vaccine in the real world against serious illness or death”.

For experts it is still difficult to assess the impact properly

Per l’immunologo Yunlong Cao, of Peking University, who with his research group is studying the characteristics of the subvariant, Kraken has “mutations never seen before”. Cao is among the experts that the journal Nature cites on its website, in an analysis of the possible impact of the new subvariant on the progress of the pandemic. “XBB.1.5 is almost certainly on its way to becoming dominant in the world,” adds Cao, who recently identified the mutation that makes XBB.1.5 particularly efficient in latching onto the Ace2 receptor, present on the surface of human cells and the main gateway to entry of the SarsCov2 virus. The mutation is called F486P and Cao’s group described it in an online article on the bioRxiv website, which welcomes research that has not yet been examined by the scientific community. However, many do not share Cao’s belief that Kraken is destined to spread throughout the world and believe that it is too early to draw conclusions. Among these is biochemistry Jennifer Surtees, of the University of Buffalo, according to which at the moment “we are proceeding blindly. We have no idea what is happening ”, he observes on the Nature magazine website, because the few tests that are carried out prevent us from having a precise picture of the number of cases. Bioinformatics too Tulio de Oliveiraof South African Stellenbosch University believes the impact of the cold snap and the festive season, with many gatherings indoors, should be considered

«Kraken is not a risk for Italy and for Europe»

“In Italy, the Covid situation does not give rise to particular concerns, with hospital indicators stable or declining”, and the alarm for the spread of Kraken “is not a risk for Italy and for Europe”. So they write in a letter to the editor of the Journal of Medical Virology Antonello MaurottiProfessor of Statistics at the Lumsa University; Massimo Ciccozzihead of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the BioMedico Campus in Rome; Francesco Branda of the Department of Computer Engineering, Electronic Modeling and Systems Engineering of the University of Calabria, e Fabio Scarpa of the Department of Biomedical Sciences of the University of Sassari. «However, to avoid new sudden and unexpected flare-ups with unknown consequences – underline the Italian scientists – it is essential to have reliable and timely data also from China on the mutations of the virus and on the prevalence of the individual variants. This is to be able to have realistic forecasts on the short-term evolution of the epidemic, so as not to have to chase Sars-CoV-2 as happened in the past. China continues to be scary, but we now have the tools to anticipate, monitor and manage the pandemic.”

«Vaccine works against all subvariants of Omicron»

But do vaccines still work especially against severe disease even with Kraken? “Vaccines work against all Omicron subvariants, why shouldn’t it work against these too?”, he explains to Il Sole 24 Ore Massimo Ciccozzi epidemiologist of the Biomedical Campus in Rome. He adds: ««The vaccine works by stimulating the antibodies, i.e. the neutralizing cells, because Kraken should pierce the vaccine if the mutations do not affect this response given that this antibody attachment is very difficult to change». “In any case, we are studying and I believe that in 7-10 days we will have more reliable data on immunoevasiveness, that is, the ability to circumvent vaccines, and on contagiousness, but I honestly don’t expect anything different from the other sub-variants of Omicron. The virus with Omicron – adds Ciccozzi – has reached its optimal condition: it infects a lot and is much less lethal, what a virus that wants to grow must do”. What if a completely different variant from Omicron were to come out? “Then we can expect something different, but the virus has to change radically and it’s difficult.” Can’t China‘s tank be decisive in this case? “In epidemiology, zero risk does not exist, anything can happen, which is why we have to monitor, for example, with swabs at the airport to check for the arrival of new variants”.