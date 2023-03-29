A magnesium intake of 550 milligrams per day makes our brain cognitively healthier and “younger” with respect to age. This conclusion was reached by a study by a team from the Neuroimaging and Brain Lab of the Australian National University, published by the European Journal of Nutrition

More magnesium in your everyday diet leads to better brain health. This is what a team of researchers from the Australian National University’s Neuroimaging and Brain Lab observed, according to which bringing magnesium-rich foods to the table, such as spinach and peanuts, also helps reduce the risk of dementia. The study was published in the European Journal of Nutrition.

The Australian team looked at more than six thousand cognitively healthy participants aged 40 to 73 and found that those who consume more than 550 milligrams of magnesium each day have a brain that, at age 55, is about a year younger. compared to those who take about 350 milligrams per day. Therefore, with a 41% more magnesium in the diet you get better cognitive function and reduce or delay the risk of onset of dementia.

Study participants completed an online questionnaire five times over a 16-month period. The answers provided were used to calculate the participants’ daily magnesium intake and were based on 200 different foods with varying portion sizes. The Australian team focused on magnesium-rich foods such as leafy greens, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains to provide an average estimate of magnesium intake from the participants’ diets.

“Our research may encourage the development of public health interventions aimed at promoting healthy brain aging through dietary strategies,” concludes Erin Walsh, co-author of the study.

