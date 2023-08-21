More natural dentures mimicking the human body

What must a prosthesis have to be a good prosthesis? It should allow the wearer to be autonomous, aiding in the recovery of some of the lost functions. But that’s not all: the imperative, and the efforts made in the field for years now demonstrate it, is to make them as natural as possible. There is essentially one way to do this: you need to replicate what happens in the natural counterpart, more correctly biomimare. And today, alongside the work of researchers who are concerned with re-establishing the sense of heat or the perception of movement, there are also new results from a group of scientists who have tried to integrate the sensations of touch in the walking of some amputees. Observing what has been hypothesized: when the prostheses are moved with a neuronal stimulation that mimics the natural one, they work better.

Nerve stimulation mimicking the human body

In recent days it had been announced by a item appeared on the pages of Sciencereporting the preliminary results published in the pages Of bioRxiv (i.e. not yet subjected to the peer review process). In the study in question, the researchers report the case of three people with leg amputations, in which what they themselves call a biomimetic neurostimulation approach was applied. That is, after computer modeling the tactile stimulations experienced by a foot while walking, they tested this model in some cats and then used it to drive neuronal stimulation in some amputees. The computer model allowed the scientists, they write, to simulate the innervation and neuronal activity of the foot. The analyzes conducted on cats instead served as proof of concept, to validate their stimulation model, before moving to human trials. These preliminary analyses, in fact, have served to develop a model of neuronal stimulation in humans that would serve to replicate the stimulation coming from the missing foot, in the most natural way possible.

Smoother movements with biomimetic stimulation

In fact, the researchers stimulated the nerves of the amputated limb using different approaches. In one case those of a natural stimulation – biomimetic, mimicked thanks to the computer model and animal tests – in the other using a more standard electrical stimulation so to speak. To do this, they used electrodes implanted at the level of the branch of the sciatic nerve in the tibial nerve and an insole with sensors at the level of the prosthesis, capable of responding to changes in pressure. The researchers then compared the participants’ motor and cognitive performance (in tests that required pairing a cognitive task with a motor action, to mimic real-life conditions, in which one is continually called upon to do multiple things together) against the two different types of neurostimulation. They thus observed, they explain, that when neuronal stimulation mimics natural one, people are able to move better, in detail, faster, and with less mental effort than with more traditional neuronal stimulation approaches.

As the experts conclude, despite the preliminary nature of the study – and the limitations, such as that of making the tested system more complete and integrable in a functional way on a prosthesis for practical use – what has been observed demonstrates once again that replicate the human body is a promising avenue for developing the prosthetics of the future.

