From highly detailed images of Jupiter to the most distant known star, the James Webb Space Telescope has produced a slew of incredible feats since its first scientific photos were released in July. Recently, the Webb telescope captured another near-perfect Einstein ring about 12 billion light-years away.

When the light emitted by a distant galaxy passes another galaxy (or massive celestial bodies such as galaxy clusters and black holes) on its way forward, it will be amplified by the gravitational lensing effect, causing the observed light source to change in shape to form a ring, which is predicted by general relativity. This phenomenon is also known as the Einstein ring.

An astronomy graduate student with the account Spaceguy44 shared on Reddit a color image of the Einstein Ring taken by Webb’s Mid-Infrared Imaging-Spectroradiometer (MIRI) from the distant galaxy SPT-S J041839-4751.8 12 billion light-years away .

The Einstein Ring of SPT-S J041839-4751.8 was captured earlier by the Webb Telescope’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), but the image was not as clear; in the latest image, the data processed by Spaceguy44 showed a near-perfect beauty. The circular halo, if not for this Einstein ring, we simply cannot see or study the distant SPT-S J041839-4751.8 galaxy.

Webb telescopes are refurbishing images of all types with great power.

(First image source: Spaceguy44/Reddit)

