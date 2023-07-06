More perspective in the jungle of pharmacy insurance

One of the central safeguards for pharmacy businesses is all-risk insurance

In the complex world of pharmacy insurance, it is often a challenge to keep track and make the right choice. One of the central safeguards for pharmacy businesses is all-risk insurance, which offers comprehensive protection against a wide variety of risks. But it is the special features and clauses that make the difference between adequate and optimal insurance. Examples of such special features are the “best performance guarantee”, protection against “human error”, “drug spoilage as a result of wear and tear” and “return tax insurance”.

The “best performance guarantee” is a central element in the insurance conditions of an all-risks insurance for pharmacies. This guarantee ensures that in the event of damage, not only is the value of the stolen inventory replaced, but any damage caused to buildings, facilities and other assets is also covered. This gives pharmacists extended protection that ensures financial security and stability.

Another crucial aspect is protection against “human error”. In a pharmacy, even with the utmost care, human error can still happen. An accidentally mis-dispensed medication bag or other error can have serious consequences. An all-risks insurance that covers “Human Error” helps to manage the financial consequences of such mistakes. It protects the pharmacy business from claims for damages and covers possible consequential costs.

The “drug spoilage as a result of wear and tear” is another relevant topic in pharmacy insurance. Proper storage of medication is critical. However, if technical equipment such as refrigeration systems or other storage facilities fail, medicines can become damaged and become unusable. All-risks insurance, which covers “drug spoilage as a result of wear and tear”, bears the costs of replacing the damaged medicines and supports the smooth operation of the pharmacy.

In addition to the special features mentioned, “Retax insurance” is also a relevant topic in pharmacy insurance. Retaxation refers to the reclaiming of reimbursement amounts by health insurance companies due to alleged billing errors. All-risks insurance with return tax insurance protects the pharmacy business from the financial consequences of such claims. It covers the costs of any amount that may have to be repaid and supports the pharmacist in overcoming this challenge.

In order to keep an overview in the jungle of pharmacy insurance, it is advisable to seek advice from experts who are familiar with the specific risks and requirements of the pharmacy industry. These professionals will help find a bespoke all-risks insurance plan that is tailored to the unique needs of the pharmacy operation and provides comprehensive protection.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

ApoRisk® GmbH is an insurance broker and has been a specialist in the risks of pharmacists for many years. The brokerage company is experienced in the pharmacy industry and independent. The direct concept via the Internet portals aporisk.de and pharmarisk.de saves our customers a lot of money. This saving benefits the high value and fair price of the policies.

company contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Günder

Schirmerstr. 4

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-0

0721-16 10 66-20

Press contact

ApoRisk GmbH

Robert Günder

Schirmerstr. 4

76133 Karlsruhe

0721-16 10 66-10

0721-16 10 66-20

/presse

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

