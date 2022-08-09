Listen to the audio version of the article

“New privacy features are on the way to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying all participants, decide who can see when you are online, and prevent once-viewable message screenshots. We will continue to create new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as in face-to-face conversations. ” This was announced by Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta, with a post on his Facebook profile.

In Zuckerberg’s intention, the novelties are intended to give users greater control over conversations and additional layers of protection while sending and receiving messages. As for the group chats, only the administrator will be informed in case of abandonment of a participant.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta (ANSA)

Meta, the social giant that in addition to Whatsapp also includes Facebook and Instagram, a few weeks ago recorded the first decline in revenues in its history, closing the second quarter with a decrease of 1% to 28.8 billion dollars and a net profit in drop of 36% to 6.6 billion.