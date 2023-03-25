New national demonstration in Tel Aviv against the judicial reform of Benyamin Netanyahu’s government. For the 12th consecutive Saturday the crowd – last week there were about 150,000 people – left from the central Habima Square to reach Viale Kaplan, along the Defense Ministry compound. But before that, protests took place throughout the day in many parts of the country. Around 1,000 protesters staged a sit-in today under the home of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who, according to the media, has a different position from Netanyahu’s towards judicial reform. The disputed provision this week enters a decisive phase in the Knesset: the government intends to approve it by April 2, before the break for Passover. And demonstrations are planned throughout the week.

The judicial reform law ”must be stopped immediately”. This was stated in a speech to the nation by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, one of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu’s closest allies. ”We need to rediscover national unity. Already now – Gallant continued – there is a clear, immediate and concrete danger to our national security”. Gallant, who said he was willing to pay ”a personal price” for his ideas, asked that the blocking of the law be accompanied by a blockade of demonstrations and the start of ”a dialogue of reconciliation between parts ”.

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter – after defense chief Yoav Gallant – also asked Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu to immediately halt the judicial reform law ”at least until April 26, Independence Day”. Dichter – former head of Shin Bet and one of the top leaders of Likud – said: ”There is no other way out”. Another authoritative exponent of Netanyahu’s party – former Knesset president Yuli Edelstein – has also renewed his request for an immediate halt to the process of the law.

Read the full article on ANSA.it