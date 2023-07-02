“More psychologists for kids”

Being able to understand if a boy is emotionally distressed is not easy at all. And yet, behind isolation, long silences, apathy and even aggression, problems often hide which, if not identified in time, risk becoming unmanageable, as well as dangerous. This is the case with the so-called hikikomori: young people who isolate themselves from everything, reject social life, drop out of school and end up locking themselves up in a room, always in front of the computer.

There are still no official data at the national level, yet the cases are on the rise, as confirmed by doctors and psychologists, so much so that now the issue will also be addressed in Parliament. “We believe it is necessary to become aware at an institutional level of a phenomenon that seems to be increasingly expanding both from the world of associations and from that of parents”, he explains Augusta Montarulideputy of Brothers of Italythe first signatory of a motion filed in the Chamber of Deputies, essentially asking for concrete measures to be taken.

AND GIVE

The extent of mental disorders that lead children to self-isolate has been traced, albeit only on a sample of about 12,397 children aged 15 to 19, by the National Research Center, at the instigation of the Abele group and in collaboration with the street university : 18.7% of young people admitted to isolating themselves voluntarily. Confirmation of the increase in mental disorders then emerges from a study by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità: the phenomenon of hikikomori affects about 65,000 students between 11 and 17 years of age. Bringing the issue to the attention of parliamentarians essentially means that the problem exists and it must be tackled with the right measures. «First of all, it is necessary to become aware of it by periodically making an official estimate of the phenomenon – remarks Montaruli – We ask that prevention be done. And that we are equipped to stem it, giving families tools so that they are able to support the child’s difficult situation, providing psychological support to recognize the first signs”.

REFERENCE FIGURE

At this point, the help of an expert figure becomes essential, who can follow the young person and prevent the situation from escalating. «The presence of a psychologist in school and university classrooms is necessary. We ask that the figure around which for too many years there has been a sort of taboo – Montaruli admits – is instead ever more strongly present and that he is trained to know how to manage the social disturbances that are emerging”. It goes without saying that resources are needed to implement a plan of this magnitude in all schools and universities. «The figure of the psychologist in educational institutions is already foreseen, in some schools this tool already exists, but it must be strengthened – assures the Fdi deputy – The government must provide the necessary resources. With respect to universities, there is a law that allows you to open psychological support branches. Minister Bernini is trying to enhance their presence, not only by encouraging universities to provide these services, but also to create a figure that is parallel to that of the psychologist, that is, that is also supportive in study, to prevent the discomfort that arises may feel in the university path leads to further problems much more pathological. The next step will be to change the rules on student tutoring.”

NOT JUST SCHOOL

In essence, psychological support must be present in all places of sociality, therefore as well as in schools, also at work and in spaces dedicated to the elderly. Meanwhile, on the urgency of intervening as soon as possible to support families facing situations of emotional distress, the parliamentarians seem to agree. But he will talk about it again after the summer break. «The motion is published in the last report of the Chamber – Montaruli points out – Now the priority for the timing must be evaluated in the conference of the group leaders. I think it can be scheduled for this autumn. The sensitivity of parliamentarians on this issue is transversal”.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

