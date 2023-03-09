Three proposals, the increase in the offer of services in the short term (to dispose of the lists within 1 year), subsidizing the use of the intramoenia to dispose of the waiting lists for outpatient visits, entrusting the diagnostic tests to the accredited structures , reorganizing the process, so that the Local Health Authorities pay for intramoenia visits and at the accredited structures, without the citizens paying up front. And then boost the recruitment of emergency room doctors, ban coin-operated doctors and boost home care. THE PROPOSALS

“We are here today to present a plan on the biggest emergency in this country: healthcare. We have 98 million delayed healthcare services, 20,000 doctors and 63,000 nurses are missing and it seems that nobody cares. We have to invest every available euro of the budget I publish this because otherwise people will continue to go into debt to get treatment and this is unworthy of a civilized country. Today we present our proposals as the Third Pole. I hope that the government, to which I have sent our proposals, is interested in discussing and implementing them. There is a “treasury” of about 10 billion and we say: let’s put it all on healthcare”.

As Charles Calenda to an initiative of the Third Pole with Matthew Renzipresented a 10-point plan for the revitalization of the National Health Service.

These are the 10 points in the Third Polo program.

A. Political actions

1. Redefinition of the institutional and governance relationships between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces (PA) also in the perspective of a European Health Union and increase in funding of the NHS in the next three years together with a rationalization of spending.

2. Redefinition of national and regional health objectives and subsequent revision

of the system of LEA, LEP and hospital standards pursuant to DM 70/2015 with

active management of waiting lists.

B. Organizational actions

3. Launch of an extraordinary recruitment plan for healthcare personnel and offer adequate motivation to healthcare professionals ensuring a higher level of professionalism, clear career prospects and a better balance between work and private life.

4. Reorganization and regulation of the relationship between public and private and establishment of a European Agency for public health emergencies.

5. Reorganization of university hospitals and IRCSS by redesigning the relationship between research, teaching and clinics by investing at least 3% of the national health fund in research, with particular attention to applied research and improvement of the system with the introduction of “value based medicine” .

6. Establishment of a National Public Health Agency (ANSP) with the status of a unitary technical-scientific body, structured at national level but with regional articulations, with departments by area and service, also to relaunch the National Plan for Prevention.

C. Management Actions

7. Monitoring of the application of DM 77/2022 with corrections of any emerging critical issues to ensure continuity of care and active integration between health and social services.

8. Activation of a National Plan for Leadership and Management Training for NHS managers in collaboration with Italian public health schools and management of the National Register of General Managers with greater transparency and better assessment of skills

9. Digital transformation of the National Health Service, as required by the PNRR, with the development of effective IT applications for epidemiological-statistical and administrative purposes and for clinical activities (telemedicine and artificial intelligence).

10. Monitoring of the application of the PNRR with respect to the logistical, technological and building modernization of healthcare facilities to ensure the humanization of care, the safety of practices and the containment of healthcare-related infections.

More in detail regarding the disposal of waiting lists, it is explained: “In 2050, the over 65s will make up 35.9 percent of the Italian population, with a ratio between young and old of 1 to 3 and a consequent average increase in chronic diseases and higher costs for the NHS. 60 percent of hospitals have more than forty years and half is too small. In 2024, the share of health financing in relation to GDP will be 6.4 percent, lower than the pre-Covid share. In 2021, per capita spending on health in Italy amounted to 2,856 euros, much lower than Germany (5,944 euros), France (4,355 euros), and the OECD average (3,771 euros).Delays in waiting lists, ranging from 3 to 24 months, are damaging the health and leading to higher costs, with a drop in new diagnoses and more advanced diseases: due to the pandemic, around 2.5 million cancer screenings were not carried out”.

“Our proposals – the document explains – increase the offer of services in the short term (to dispose of the lists within 1 year), a) subsidizing the use of intramoenia to dispose of waiting lists for outpatient visits (cost estimated at 2 billion); b) entrusting the diagnostic tests to the accredited structures (estimated cost of 7.8 billion); and, c) reorganizing the process, so that it is the local health authorities that pay for the intramoenia visits and at the accredited structures, without that citizens anticipate expenses; increase the offer of services in the medium and long term (3-5 years), a) by strengthening the staff of health facilities; b) making the NHS more attractive; and, c) developing telemedicine thanks to the funds made available by the PNRR; reduce the demand for hospital care in the medium and long term, a) strengthening local medicine and, b) enhancing prevention activities. The financing of long-term proposals must take place through an increase in health spending: by adjusting the funding of the NHS to the level of other EU countries, at least 21 billion euros more would be available every year”.

As far as emergency rooms are concerned, it is explained: “Italian Emergency Departments are in a critical condition. Many emergency doctors from the NHS have resigned in recent years and there is currently a shortage of 4,500 emergency doctors out of the approximately 12,000 needed. Scholarships for specialization schools in this branch remain unallocated 50 percent because there are not enough requests. The work is strenuous and not adequately remunerated. The Emergency Departments are overcrowded, because there are insufficient staff and the number of patient visits is extremely high. The incidence rate of aggression for hospital workers is extremely high (9.3 per 10,000 workers, with 77 percent of emergency physicians reporting having been assaulted).”

These are the proposals contained in the document: “Strengthening the recruitment of Emergency Department doctors, a) making the Emergency Department more attractive (increasing allowances, recognizing work in the Emergency Department as strenuous work, exempting staff from night shifts after a certain age, attributing an additional number of holidays and guaranteeing suitable insurance coverage) and, b) increasing the quality and quantity of doctors (banning paid doctors and hiring medical specialists in training from the first year); reducing access to Emergency Department, a) enhancing the activation of home management, continuity of care and telemedicine, b) introducing shared protocols with RSA and consultancy services with geriatricians for unnecessary accesses and, c) allocating administrative staff to executive tasks – bureaucratic; fighting the so-called “boarding”, i.e. the patient’s wait for a bed in the ward after the decision to hospitalize ero, that for 50 percent of urgent patients it is more than 9 hours, bringing the current number of beds (3.1 per 1,000 inhabitants) in line with the European average (5 per 1,000 inhabitants); set up a fixed garrison and dedicated lines of the Police Forces and surveillance cameras at the structures and in the waiting rooms of the Emergency Department”.

March 09, 2023

