(beraking latest news) – On the sidelines of the event “Screening and Prevention strategies for digestive tumours: the European project”, Antonio Benedetti, President of the Italian Federation of Digestive System Disease Societies (FISMAD), recalled that there are four types of gastrointestinal tumors which represent between the second and fifth cause of neoplastic death among Italian patients, emphasizing that to reduce their incidence it is necessary to carry out more early screening and diagnosis.