More serene with the right diet, here are the foods indicated for reducing stress

The food we eat serves not only to feed us, but it can also be a valid ally to counteract stress, bad mood and sadness. These are foods that have a strong therapeutic power thanks to the substances found within them.

And it’s just the case to say, well-being starts from within and from what we choose to bring to our table. Stress-fighting foods are those that contain certain nutrients that can lower anxiety levels.

There are different categories of food that can fight bad moods, based on the nutrients they contain. The first category to mention is the one that has within it selenium and calcium. Selenium is excellent antioxidant mineral and is found in legumes, especially beans, milk and dairy products, lean meat and seafood. Calcium, on the other hand, is used to strengthen bones and muscles and is mainly found in milk and its derivatives.

Another category not to be overlooked is the food it contains omega3of which some types of fish are rich, such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, trout and sardines.

The foods they contain Vitamin B12 they are allies against bad temper. This vitamin is essential for the production of red blood cells in our body. It is found in beans, lentils, broccoli, salmon, chicken and beef.

In addition, even foods that possess the vitamin D put in a good mood. It is found in cheeses, egg yolks and fatty fish. Alternatively, vitamin D is acquired following exposure to sunlight. Thus, a nice walk in the sun can improve your mood considerably.

Foods that put you in a good mood

Among the foods that absolutely cannot be missed for fight anxiety and raising the levels of serotonin in the blood is there the chocolate. In particular, it is advisable to consume dark chocolate with a percentage equal to or greater than 70%. Chocolate gives energy to the body, as well as being a source of caffeine and theobromine.

Finally, we cannot fail to mention them fruits and vegetables which are natural antioxidants. Bananas are rich in magnesium and potassium, citrus fruits are sources of vitamin C, tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a substance that also fights aging.

Simply put, for fight anxiety and stress of everyday life, you have to shop wisely, preferring foods that help improve mood.

