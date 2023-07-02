more sun but still some storms lurking « 3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute, 7 seconds Italy weather: prevailing sun but also some thunderstorms in the evening

WEATHER SUNDAY, GENERAL SITUATION – The cyclonic vortex which between Friday and Saturday brought a markedly unstable phase over Italy is moving eastwards and losing strength. The pressure is now increasing from the west with the Azores anticyclone trying to put a patch on it: the weather will therefore be sunnier than yesterday, but still not completely stable.

STILL A FEW THUNDERS IN THE NEXT HOURS, THAT’S WHERE MOST LIKELY – Some new local showers or thunderstorms are therefore expected between the afternoon and evening, less widespread than yesterday, especially along the Apennines, in Lucania, Calabria and Tyrrhenian Sicily, as well as in the central-eastern Alps and related Pre-Alps. Some local encroachment on the nearby lowland areas is not excluded, in particular between Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, but also on the Tuscan hills. All accompanied by still lively mistral ventilation in the South, sometimes even strong in Sardinia and western Sicily.

TEMPERATURE: the highs will increase, but with heat without particular excesses at the same time as values ​​generally between 26°C and 31°C. On the other hand, sparkling lows, locally even below 16-17°C on the plains and inland valleys, so much so that fog banks are not excluded on the valleys of the Center between night and dawn.

Do you have a webcam to report to us? In this special section you can add it to our network >> Webcam.

Even in high pressure conditions, in the middle of summer, thunderstorms can suddenly form and surprise us, short, localized but sometimes intense: they are the so-called ‘heat storms’ and are more likely between the late afternoon and early evening.

Follow us on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

