More support for patients in the Prevalle hospital thanks to AI – Medicina

(ANSA) – MILAN, 26 APR – Thanks to the installation of an intelligent optical sensor for each bed, capable of reading the environment 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, it is possible to collect and process a large number of information and care data. In this way, the staff will be able to know the needs of individual patients at any time and intervene promptly, guaranteeing a greater degree of safety and optimizing the assistance component. This is what happens in the community hospital of Prevalle (Brescia).



The project has been implemented in recent days by Asst Garda and Teiacare – informs the social-health company – for a new model of assistance thanks to artificial intelligence. Community hospitals – it is recalled – allow patients, no longer in the acute phase, to complete the cycle of treatment necessary to return home: they are structures whose objective is to support and lighten hospitals that must concentrate only on the acute of the disease.



In particular, through an operator app, “Ancelia” will allow healthcare personnel, following real-time notifications on tablets or smartphones, to intervene quickly and in a targeted manner, ensuring prompt assistance and reducing the risk of adverse events. The app manager, on the other hand, will ensure that healthcare management has the possibility of dedicating care resources in a targeted manner with respect to the conditions of the patients, improving the distribution of workloads to their advantage. (HANDLE).

