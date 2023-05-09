Home » More than 1 million video views: PTA IN LOVE scores analog and digital
Berlin – The love brand of the pharmacy community celebrates the success of its diverse formats. Thanks to the beautiful boxes, PTA IN LOVE is becoming more and more popular and is also becoming increasingly successful on social networks with a variety of formats. The videos now have more than a million views YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

With charm, expertise and an unerring instinct for the needs and desires of PTA, the makers of PTA IN LOVE have reached the hearts of tens of thousands of pharmaceutical-technical assistants. The products and formats are popular in the pharmacy community, but also inspire inquisitive people interested in pharmacy outside of it. “Active ingredient ABC, recipe 1×1 or knowledge-to-go: The strength of our PTA IN LOVE formats lies in combining entertainment and knowledge transfer and integrating technical training into everyday PTA life in an almost playful way,” says editor-in-chief Nadine Tröbitscher . “And beyond that, our appreciation for the PTA profession comes from the heart.”

However, the brand does not only shine with its in-house formats. Cooperation with strong partners also makes PTA IN LOVE so successful. The flagship product – the popular colorful boxes with samples, products and information material – has developed into an absolute must-have in the professional group. According to an aposcope survey for the last issue, both the design of the box and the variety of product samples represented are very well received by the recipients: more than 97% of those surveyed are enthusiastic.

PTA IN LOVE is growing with an authentic and strong presence on social media and the innovative box concept. The brand is also a strong partner for extraordinary events, such as B. the PHARMACY TOUR or the VISION.A future conference. If you want to get to know PTA IN LOVE better and get an insight into the colorful world of the love brand, you can find all the information at www.pta-in-love.de.

See also  Gran Sasso, ski mountaineer falls 150 meters during an off-piste and dies

With around 70 employees, EL PATO Medien GmbH operates media and other formats for the healthcare industry in Berlin, with a particular focus on the pharmacy and pharmaceutical sectors. The focus is on digital communication and live events.

