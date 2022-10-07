On the morning of Friday 7 October 2022, Azienda Zero issued the bulletin with the daily update on infections and hospitalizations in Padua and Veneto.

Padova

In the province of Padua there were 9,375 cases of people currently positive for Covid-19 in the morning of 7 October: the total since the beginning of the emergency is 449,768 (+1,237 compared to yesterday), with 2,482 deaths between hospital and extra hospital and 437,911 virological negativized (therefore cured). In the Paduan hospitals there are 103 hospitalized patients, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Veneto

In the morning of 7 October, the cases of people currently positive to Covid-19 registered in the region are 61,880 with 565 currently positive hospitalized, of which 28 in intensive care (counting also the negative admissions are 794 of which 38 in intensive care). On the other hand, 39,499 people discharged from 21 February 2020 and 10,970 died in hospital tested positive for the virus (which become 15,521 considered to be “extra-hospital”). Vicenza (11,140 cases out of 410,028 total) is the province currently most affected by infections, followed by Padua (9,375 cases out of 449,768 total), Treviso (8,785 cases out of 418,463 total), Verona (8,318 cases out of 413,655 total), Venice (7,878 cases out of 387,794 total), Rovigo (2,572 cases out of 98,781 total) and Belluno (2,442 cases out of 87,957 total) while 11,554 cases are still awaiting assignment and another 35,631 are domiciled outside Veneto.