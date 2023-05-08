More than 200 thousand euros from the Region for new school courses on the use of agricultural and forestry tractors – Health

Renewed funding for third-year male and female students of agricultural technical and professional institutes. With the first edition, over 1,600 young people from Piacenza to Rimini were involved. A website for the promotion of the culture of health and safety of future workers is online

May 6, 2023 – Learn the job security since the benches of school. The Emilia Romagna region keep investing training and about culture of safety in the workplace renewing the financing intended for theoretical-practical training courses to allow male and female students of the technical and professional agricultural institutes to achieve free, in the school environment, the qualification to driving agricultural or forestry tractors on wheels, valid according to current regulations.

The total funding is 205 thousand euroswhich will be disbursed to each health authority in the region to activate the training courses.

“The accidents at work and occupational and work-related diseases recorded in the regional territory show a particularly significant incidence in accidents caused by the use of tractors – explain the councilor at the School, Paola Salomoniand the Councilors for Health and Agriculture Policies, Raffaele Donini e Alessio Mammi-. We believe that education to protect health and safety in the workplace is fundamental, both from an educational and prevention point of view. Teaching young students to drive a tractor safely is a concrete example of what schools can do, also thanks to the support of the institutions”.

The project in his first editionthanks to a total funding of 200 thousand euros, has already seen the involvement of institutes of all provinces of the region and led to the training of 1,642 students per to promote since the school desks there awareness of the problem of accidents at work in the agricultural sector, for which tractors are still primarily responsible, e develop fundamental professional skills for prevent them.

Now the new agreement, signed between Region Emilia Romagna, Regional School Office, Local health authorities, network of agricultural and professional technical institutes in Emilia-Romagna e Inail Regional Directorate.

The distribution of resources by province

In Emilia-Romagna they are 1,459 male and female students who attend the third classes of agricultural and professional technical institutes. The Region, on the basis of the number of students, has assigned 195.200 euro (in addition to a total of 10,000 to cover expenses) to Local Health Authorities, structures responsible for protecting health and exercising prevention and safety functions in the workplace.

The funds, which will be disbursed through the Local Health Authority of Imola, are divided as follows: Piacenza 15.519 euro for 116 students; Parma 36,792 euros for 275; Reggio Emilia 22,342 euros for 167; Modena 32,377 euros for 242; Bologna 23,680 euros for 177; Imola 13,245 euros for 99; Ferrara 11,907 euros for 89 and, finally, Ausl Romagna 39,334 euros for 294 students.

From school to work in health and safety, all information online

Precisely to promote knowledge and awareness on the subject of job security especially among the youngthe Region has developed the website ‘From school to work in health and safety’ (https://regioneer.it/scuolalavorosicurezza ) . Here it is possible to be updated on all the initiatives and activities aimed at promoting the culture of health and safety of future workers developed by the Emilia-Romagna Region as part of the Regional Prevention Plan and through co-planning with the world of schools and Inail. A tool to support scholastic institutions in the path of growth of the culture of safety in the workplace and fulfillment of the regulatory obligations towards the students engaged in the Pathways for transversal skills and Orientation.

The site, in fact, makes a lot of information and materials available to school principals, teachers and students, including training packages for educational use, an archive of the regional and national reference legislation and details of active projects in terms of promoting the culture of health and student safety.