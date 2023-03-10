news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 10 – In the three-year period 2019-2021, more than 4,800 cases of violence and assaults against healthcare workers were ascertained, for an average of around 1,600 a year. Most take place in nursing homes and hospitals; and women are most affected, with 71%. The analysis of the Inail statistical actuarial consultancy was presented on the occasion of the second edition of the National Education and Prevention Day on 12 March.



The data on accidents at work ascertained by the Institute and codified as aggressions and threats against healthcare personnel, in the three-year period 2019-2021 were more exactly 4,821. Almost four out of 10 in the 35-49 age group. 37% are concentrated in the health care sector, which includes hospitals, nursing homes, institutes, clinics and teaching hospitals, 33% in residential social care services, which include retirement homes, nursing care facilities and drop-in centres, while the remaining 30% falls in the non-residential social assistance sector. 71% concerned women, while for both genders it is noted that 23% of cases involve health professionals up to 34 years of age, 39% those from 35 to 49 years, 37% from 50 to 64 years and the 1% over 64 years old. More than a third concern nurses and professional educators. The most affected profession is that of health technicians, in which more than a third of the cases are concentrated. These are mainly nurses, but also professional educators, normally engaged in educational and rehabilitation services with minors, drug addicts, alcoholics, prisoners, the disabled, psychiatric patients and the elderly within health or socio-educational facilities. (HANDLE).

