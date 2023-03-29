Home Health More than 56 million euros for research and development of new antibiotics
Health

More than 56 million euros for research and development of new antibiotics

by admin

The federal government is increasing GARDP funding for 2016 and 2017 by 1.35 million euros to a total of 2.6 million euros from the budget of the Federal Ministry of Health. For the years 2018 to 2022, a further 50 million euros will be made available from the budget of the Federal Ministry of Research. Further funds of almost 5 million euros are included by the Netherlands with 2 million euros, Great Britain with the equivalent of 1.1 million euros, Switzerland with the equivalent of 440,000 euros, South Africa with the equivalent of 390,000 euros, Luxembourg with 100,000 euros and the Wellcome Trust 1.1 million euros made available.

