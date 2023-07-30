More than just a seating area!

It’s natural to want to spend a lot more time outside in the garden and on the terrace during the warm summer months than usual. But of course we don’t want to do without the comfort of the living room either! The solution is a cozy outdoor living room that combines both. What are the possibilities and which trends are influencing the design of the lounge?

Not everyone has the opportunity to install huge sliding windows around the living room in order to slide them open in the warm summer months and transform the room into an outdoor living room (that would not be particularly efficient in our latitudes either). Fortunately, the garden and terrace usually offer enough space for a second lounge area.

Designing an outdoor living room – these are your options

Depending on how much space you have available and what exactly you expect from your outdoor living room, you can design a wide variety of areas. Some people would like the full program with a seating area, dining area and even a kitchen, while others are satisfied with a small, cozy lounge. What should not be missing, of course, is a comfortable seating area to relax. How you finally set this up is up to you and your taste.

A lounge is the be-all and end-all

The seating area alone can be designed in so many different ways and meet all your wishes, so that you often don’t need much more. Because in addition to the sofa, armchair and coffee table, there are numerous other pieces of furniture that bring relaxation to the highest level. Eating, chilling, sleeping – all this is also possible in a seating area if you design the outdoor living room correctly.

Hanging chairs or hammocks provide exotic holiday flair and are the classics when it comes to a siesta. A swing is also a great and similar variant. Day beds/lounge beds are modern and large, so that several people can relax at the same time. If there is no space for large constructions, a meadow made of upholstery is an optimal compromise. These are laid out as needed and can be stowed away at any time.

A comfortable dining area for al fresco dining

If there is not enough space, the seating area can also double as a dining area by placing a dining table instead of a coffee table. However, if you have a larger terrace, a separate dining area will make your outdoor living room look even more comfortable and authentic.

Maybe even an outdoor kitchen?

Just like the open living room with kitchen inside, the living room in the garden can also be divided up if you don’t always want to carry the food and dishes outside and in again. It doesn’t have to be a long kitchen unit. An integrated grill and/or oven with attached worktop and cupboards above and below may be perfectly adequate.

You can find a few tips and ideas for the perfect outdoor kitchen here.

The floor for the outdoor living room

Depending on the area, the floor design can vary. The more this resembles the usual indoor coverings, the more your outdoor area looks like a real living room. However, it is important that you still choose tiles or stone that are suitable for outdoor use. Wood is also a great option, providing a warm feel but requiring more maintenance. Otherwise, terracotta and fine ceramics are very popular. The icing on the cake can then be a beautiful outdoor carpet – both for the seating and for the dining area.

What should not be missing in the lounge?

The outdoor living room should be usable at all times, even in the sun, rain and, if possible, in the wind as well as in the evening hours. Therefore, remember the following:

Sun protection: This can be a simple parasol, sun sails or a permanent roof. The canopy is also great for protecting against rain, so you don’t have to avoid your lounge on warm rainy days or when there’s a short shower.

Sufficient light: Not only so that you can see something in the dark. The atmosphere is also strongly influenced by this. Candles, fairy lights, hanging lamps, lanterns – all these light sources are suitable. Or how about even a flickering fire in a table fireplace or a freestanding or built-in garden fireplace?

To guarantee comfort, don’t neglect the quality of the upholstery. In order for all your effort to be rewarded with the right amount of cosiness, these are particularly important (if not more important) than the atmosphere that is radiated.

These are the trends for 2023

Of course you can design your own outdoor living room as you like. But perhaps you would also like to orientate yourself on the current trends. That’s them:

Sustainability in design

Furnishing experts have long since established that everything that is environmentally friendly is preferred. Under the keyword “sustainability”, homeowners therefore turn to recycled wood for furniture when furnishing and designing, and this garden furniture is in no way inferior to the usual. Could that be an option for you too?

Which materials are relevant in 2023?

It will not surprise you in particular that Holz is preferred. Here is the robust teak, which garden owners choose again and again, as well as rattan. In general, you can’t go wrong with natural materials, because they complement the naturalness of the garden and radiate coziness.

You can read here how to properly care for teak wood.

But also metals such as aluminum (because of its simplicity, but also its light weight) and stainless steel are often found in modern patio furniture, which is not only due to the look, but also to the ease of care. Easy to care for, but also pretty good-looking these days plastic. However, we do not mean the classic plastic chairs and tables, but those that imitate rattan, i.e. represent a mesh.

The look of the lounge furniture

Do you have quite a lot of space outside? Be sure to take advantage of this, because XL furniture are all the rage and scream “comfort and relaxation”. Day beds are a favorite, but an oversized sofa with lots of cushions can have the same effect. The variant of the daybeds is also available in the form of swings – can you imagine something more inviting for your outdoor living room?

Naturalness is also preferred with regard to the choice of colour. But if you want to be a bit braver, you shouldn’t shy away from strong colors. It doesn’t matter whether you choose a complete furniture set in a bright color or just present a single piece as a highlight in an upbeat color. In any case, you set a trendy accent that is suitable for every furnishing style. Not only modern facilities benefit from it. Vintage furniture is also suitable for this.

The above-mentioned plastic in the form of a rattan imitation is not only easy to care for, but extremely popular, so that the artificial rattan furniture has established itself as a trend this year. No wonder, because they also represent two other trends: the natural look and, in particular, sustainability. Investing in this furniture will provide you with the perfect fit for many years to come without a lot of effort and maintenance.

Trendy decorations and accessories

Lighting with wooden details or in a wicker look, potted plants and other natural accessories are not only trendy at the moment, but will remain so for some time to come – at least that’s the trend. Match the decorations not only to the furniture, but also to each other.

These types of lamps are currently in particularly high demand:

Mobile lamps that are operated with rechargeable batteries Large standard lamps, which are also often used indoors Lamps with an integrated music function Fairy lights remain the big favourites

The organic style

It is part or a variant of the modern furnishing style and fits particularly well in the outdoor area due to its natural, curved shapes. There you can continue these forms in the outdoor living room in the garden: with the help of gravel, for example. Furthermore, trellis, ornamental grasses, Mediterranean plants and wildflowers also fit in, which you can plant around your seating area. Trend expert Kendra Poppy recommends: “Choose materials that have a lived-in look, like distressed metal chairs or a reclaimed wood garden bench, natural finishes like rattan and jute, and timeless vintage clay pots.”

Cozy swing as a bonus in the outdoor living room

Modern faux rattan on a small patio

XL sofa invite you to relax

No matter what type of furniture, what color and accessories you ultimately choose, the outdoor living room should always radiate the same atmosphere as the normal living room. Therefore, always use materials and decorations that are suitable for outdoor use but do not look any different from those used indoors. Then the facility is guaranteed to be a perfect retreat!

