(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 12 – “It is estimated that about 15% of the approximately 2,400 children and young people who receive a cancer diagnosis every year migrate to a different region to be treated, or about 300. In general, the family does so to have more advanced treatments, for example CAR-T or immunotherapy. The migration rate has decreased in the last decade, because the standard of care has increased throughout the territory”. Arcangelo Prete, president of the Italian Association of Pediatric Oncohematology (Aieop), which brings together 49 specialized centers for the treatment of these pathologies, explains this in view of World Pediatric Cancer Day which is celebrated on February 15th.



Cancer in children, he explains to ANSA, “is a rare disease: every year there are about the number of diagnoses there are in one day for adults. Hence the difficulties in research, both from the point of view of investments by the industry and from the point of view of setting up clinical trials”. “Data regarding the delay in diagnosis are not yet available, she adds, but in recent years, oncology training in pediatric specialization schools has improved”. For some tumours, the levels of cure are very high: for leukaemia, about 80% of cases are cured; while they are much lower for some solid and brain tumors, in which they do not exceed 40%.



As for the origins of pediatric cancers, “little is still known and behavioral (lifestyle) or family factors cannot be implicated; even studies on environmental causes have not led to certain results”. So the most probable hypothesis are gene mutations that have arisen from scratch. In any case, from an epidemiological point of view, based on Airtum data in the five-year period 2012-2017 (latest available) “there was no increase in diagnoses compared to the previous five-year period”. It is certain, he concludes, “that much should be done to promote greater use of big data in this area as well”. (HANDLE).

