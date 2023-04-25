“More than you I need Aldair”

BERGAMO – “Was the ball spinning too slowly? I don’t agree, I don’t agree. PI think that with all our limitations we played an excellent game. It is obviously not possible to remove the episodes from the match, because they are part of it and can decide a result, but they really were episodes, because in the first half we completely controlled the game, even without creating much. The first goal is an episode, because there is a player who loses the ball on the left side, then the ball arrives on the right where Abraham has to take a foul and end the action. He didn’t catch it, then there’s a cross towards the edge of the area, the positioning must be based on the opponents, we looked at the ball and Pasalic scored“. José Mourinho, after the knockout of ‘his’ Roma in Bergamo against Atalantaspoke to the microphones of Dazn: “In the first half I didn’t see any difference, even if we changed many players and some were tired. Our second half, after the 2-1 draw, I had the feeling that there was a lot to play, even if there were eight minutes left plus injury time. Again an episode decides the game. If I have to play next Saturday, I’ll play, no problem. This team is united, in times of difficulty we are always together and I think the fans too, of whom Francesco Totti is one of the most representative, are proud. We closed in nine and in nine we hit a post that would have been 3-2. We looked for the goal until the end“.

“For me it is very very difficult to be critical with this team. It’s a team that plays, with all its limitations. I don’t want to say that today’s result is unfair, because the episodes are part of the matches and when you make mistakes you pay, but for the team and for the attitude of the players, especially those who play little, as well as those who came on from the bench , I am super satisfied. Thirtieth pole of the season? Goal posts mean that chances have been created. If you’re not a creating team, you don’t hit thirty posts. Then bad luck sets in. Injuries are part of running the match. Today we tried to protect the people who were more tired after Thursday’s game, but the people who played had a very very positive game. When we were fully in the game, with all the ‘meat’ inside, we conceded the third goal. But we all took it, them and me. Every coach, even of the strongest teams, when someone is missing is always a problem. For some it is a small problem, for others, like us, it is a huge problem, because Smalling is Smalling, Llorente was adapting well and now he too is out. It will be very hard for us. Maybe a defeat against Feyenoord could have been a good solution to allow us to fight until the end, but… I’m sad about the result but happy for the boys. The empathy that exists in this team and with the fans is a miracle. Both at the Olimpico and away, people understand the principles of this team, whether we play better or worse, win or lose, with or without injuries, we are always together until the end. For Saturday you (Totti, who has just complimented him, ed) you could have helped, but maybe I need Aldair more…“, conclude Mourinho.