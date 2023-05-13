More time in care through digitization and reduction of bureaucracy

Johanniter accident help eV

On the Nursing Day: Johanniter are calling for further political reforms for good framework conditions in nursing

Better framework conditions, a future-proof design of long-term care insurance and care that focuses on people: these are the core demands of Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe in the ongoing debate about long-term care reform.

Jörg Lüssem, member of the federal board of the Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe, says on the day of the nursing staff: “Our thanks go first and foremost to our employees in the nursing and care facilities, who do indispensable work every day. However, their work is still not experienced in our society sufficient recognition, so we continue to urge that the necessary reforms be addressed.”

The reduction in bureaucracy and digitization play a central role in this, according to Lüssem: “We are currently already supporting all measures that mean less time at the desk and more time for the essentials for caregivers: working with people”.

Helvi Seehafer, Head of Nursing at Johanniter, emphasizes: “Using the potential of digitization is just as essential as a clear commitment to reducing bureaucracy in order to keep nurses in the profession, attract new workers and thus ensure long-term security of supply in Germany. Digitization should not and cannot replace people, but relieve them.”

Examples of possible reductions in bureaucracy and digitization

A concrete example of the high need for digitization in nursing is the data medium exchange procedure (DTA). Although the data is sent digitally via DTA, the performance records still have to be sent in paper form to the nursing care insurance funds, where they are then scanned and destroyed – this causes frustration for the nursing staff. Digitization must therefore also be urgently promoted in the health and long-term care insurance funds.

There is a further need for action, for example in the prescription of home nursing services. This includes, for example, treating wounds or injecting insulin. The prescription in paper form must be signed by the doctor and customer and sent to the cash register by post or fax. After an analogue return, the service is then transferred to the digital administration program of the nursing services. This process is complicated, time-consuming and error-prone. The electronic regulation must therefore be launched quickly.

Current digitization projects of the Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe in outpatient care

snapHome – Pilot project for app-controlled communication between nursing service and those in need of care and their relatives

The focus is on the mutual simplification of appointment management by using the Internet instead of the telephone. This is intended to strengthen communication among each other, but shift it more to the digital. The aim is to reduce the number of telephone calls in the nursing service so that the employees in administration are less torn from their work processes. The pilot project is expected to start in the second half of 2023 in Saxony and Baden-Württemberg.

Participation in the federal government’s pilot project on the telematics infrastructure

The telematics infrastructure (TI) is a digital platform for all stakeholders in healthcare to quickly and easily retrieve information relevant to the treatment of patients and to enable secure digital communication between doctors, nurses and therapists. In order to prepare care for access to the TI and gradually integrate it, the health insurers have launched pilot projects. The Johanniter-Pflegedienst Niederwürschnitz is part of this project, in which the integration into the TI and the legally required applications are being tested. The aim is to gain initial experience with the TI application KIM (communication in medicine). With this secure e-mail procedure, it will be possible in the future to apply for follow-up prescriptions, order prescriptions or receive and send medical and nursing documents.

Nursing offers at the Johanniter

The Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe operates 159 outpatient care services throughout Germany. People are cared for every day in 49 day care facilities and 18 residential groups. In 152 assisted living facilities, Johanniter takes care of the residents when they need help. In 19 outpatient hospice services and three inpatient hospices, Johanniter support people in the last phase of their lives. More information at: https://www.johanniter.de/dienste-dienstleistungen/pflege-und-betreuung/

About the Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe

With around 29,000 employees, more than 46,000 volunteers and 1.2 million supporting members, the Johanniter-Unfall-Hilfe is one of the largest aid organizations in Germany and at the same time a large company in the social economy. Johanniter is involved in the areas of rescue and medical services, civil protection, care and nursing for the elderly and sick, transport services for people with restricted mobility, work with children and young people, hospice work and other charitable services, as well as humanitarian aid abroad . More information at www.johanniter.de/johanniter-unfall-hilfe.

