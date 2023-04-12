Home Health Morgan, its author is unleashed against Nek: immediate chaos in Rai
Health

Morgan, its author is unleashed against Nek: immediate chaos in Rai

by admin
Morgan, its author is unleashed against Nek: immediate chaos in Rai

Where there is Morgan there is controversy. The new program that is being aired on Rai2 has not received excellent criticism from the press, with the singer-songwriter lashing out at journalists on social media, bragging about the share he managed to obtain. Stramorgan it has only reached the second episode, but the controversies are already there, not only against the media.

Read also: Morgan sows panic on Rai 1, embarrassment-Matano: “Not yet?”

For example Roberto Manfredi, one of the authors of the broadcast, had to object to the start time yesterday evening, Tuesday 11 April. Initially scheduled for 11.45pm, Stramorgan aired almost half an hour late because he had to wait for the end of the third episode of From street to stage, the Rai2 program created from an idea by Carlo Conti and conducted by the singer Nek. “Nek’s acrobats lasted until a quarter past midnight. Stramorgan it aired in the third evening and not in the second one as planned”, was the complaint of the author.

Read also: Morgan, swerve to the left on Rai 2: a disastrous flop

According to what he reports tvblog, the case doesn’t actually exist: Nek’s broadcast had the same closing time as the previous two episodes, indeed there was even a very slight advance. Furthermore, the fact of being started later helped Morgan, since in this way his program made a higher share, which the singer-songwriter boasted about on social media.

See also  Diletta Leotta reveals the secrets of her body between App and pasta alla norma

You may also like

Alert carcinogenic nitrosamines: here’s what foods are found

Live pre-match Milan-Naples: follow the awaited Champions LIVE

«Training in the awakening of spring, cursed and...

Thus the metaverse brings doctors and patients closer...

Stress, here are five symptoms with which it...

Graduation Day Altems, 184 graduates for the new...

Breast cancer, the national ANDOS Congress on personalized...

The US runs for new vaccines against Covid...

that’s what tumors it can cure

Marseille: a vibrant city and its deadly feuds

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy