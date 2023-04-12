Where there is Morgan there is controversy. The new program that is being aired on Rai2 has not received excellent criticism from the press, with the singer-songwriter lashing out at journalists on social media, bragging about the share he managed to obtain. Stramorgan it has only reached the second episode, but the controversies are already there, not only against the media.

For example Roberto Manfredi, one of the authors of the broadcast, had to object to the start time yesterday evening, Tuesday 11 April. Initially scheduled for 11.45pm, Stramorgan aired almost half an hour late because he had to wait for the end of the third episode of From street to stage, the Rai2 program created from an idea by Carlo Conti and conducted by the singer Nek. “Nek’s acrobats lasted until a quarter past midnight. Stramorgan it aired in the third evening and not in the second one as planned”, was the complaint of the author.

According to what he reports tvblog, the case doesn’t actually exist: Nek’s broadcast had the same closing time as the previous two episodes, indeed there was even a very slight advance. Furthermore, the fact of being started later helped Morgan, since in this way his program made a higher share, which the singer-songwriter boasted about on social media.