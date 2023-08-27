Morgan: “You’ve fucked up, go see Fedez”. Insults to the public and concert interrupted. Waiting for the reaction of the Rai top management

During the lesson-concert entitled “Battiato, signs of life and art” at the Selinunte Archaeological Park, Morgan thundered against part of the audience, also bringing into play the colleague with whom he shares the experience on X Factor. What will now happen to the singer-songwriter’s relationship with Rai and Sky?

“What are you coming to do? Make people laugh, go away. Why do I have to leave? I I’m the best musician you can see right now. You are crazy if you come to criticize me”. During the concert on August 26th at the Selinunte Archaeological Park Morgan thundered at part of the audience with a rain of insults. The artist performed at the end of the “Festival of beauty”, and the program included a lesson-concert entitled “Battiato, signs of life and art”. At one point he lost his temper and started swearing at the crowd. As reported by the Journal of Sicily to unleash the wrath of Marco Castoldi, this is the real name of the singer-songwriter, would have been “the request by a person from the audience to sing some songs by Franco Battiato, to whom the evening was dedicated”.

“What did you say? Did you say that Battiato died with me? Your irony is fantastic, come on stage and sing it then. If you dare to say that Battiato died with me, you are certainly good and you must come and sing now. If you dare to say this, you are presumptuous” continued Morgan, who interrupted the performance from the stage to overflow like a river in flood: “No, I don’t sing for you because you are unpleasant. I don’t sing for people like that, be clear. You’ve had too much, these are called pearls before swine. If those madmen don’t leave, I won’t sing. Laugh? But go home you don’t deserve the art show, you don’t understand it, it’s not your stuff, you’re annoying. You’re coming to piss me off for giving you something. You laugh, you are really stupid. Society, people like you, are shit. Shut up, stop you fucked up. I’ve got feelings, su***s! I’m not a character! Go see Marracash, go see Fedez”. The load of insults didn’t stop there: “Go f ** o, fro * me of me * da, co *** one. Enough come on, bye guys (…) I’m not going forward because here we’ve gone backwards” thundered the artist. Boos were raised from the crowd, and not only: “Why do I have to go to f * are? Why didn’t I sing Battiato’s songs and make other masterpieces? But what do you have to do with Battiato? Sing and stop? People without dignity” concluded Castoldi.

Given what has happened in the past few hours, one wonders if the Rai management – after what was done with Facci and Saviano – will apply the code of ethics also towards Morgan and his program which will have to be broadcast on the public service. At the same time, in front of that “Go and see Fedez”, how they will have reacted to Sky dove X Factor does it seem to be a happy paradise for the judges of this edition (including, precisely, Fedez and Morgan)?

