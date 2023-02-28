The Moringa Oleifera it is a plant used in alternative medicines, especially the Indian one, but also in cosmetic products, or on a nutritional level for the creation of food supplements. In the Indian folk medicinein fact, Moringa is also defined “tree of miracles” because it is able to prevent and treat various ailments, thanks to its nutritional components and numerous properties, some confirmed by science and others not. Almost all parts of the plant are used, from the leaves to the flowers, from the fruits to the seeds, up to the bark and roots.

The role of moringa in sport — From a nutritional point of view, Moringa has a important amino acid profile: most of the essential amino acids are in fact present, useful precisely for protein synthesis and muscle growth in athletes, but also for maintenance of good muscle mass in case of accidents. It also has a good content of vitamins and mineral salts, such as vitamin A, B vitamins, vitamin C, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, sodium and zinc. In addition to the important nutritional content, Moringa also features many potentials due to the content of microelements. Due to its content of flavonols, phenolic acids and polyphenols, it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, necessary for important muscle recovery and for the treatment and prevention of sports-related injuries. However, it should be noted that there are no miraculous foods, but thanks to its nutritional content, Moringa can be included in the superfood category.

In Western countries the leaves are the most available part, often dried and chopped or pulverized. From these powders, infusions, drinks or other beverages are prepared extracts to be included in food supplements, which are currently approved by the Ministry of Health. The leaves are, in fact, considered to be the most nutritious part of the plant and can also be eaten cooked, in sauces, soups or stews.

Moringa seeds and seed oils — In the food sector, the seeds are often used for the creation of oils and extracts, also used in cosmetics. The seeds, rich in vitamin C, are boiled or toasted, and from these it is possible to extract an edible oil with a sweet taste and rich in oleic acid and behenic acid, from which its name of Behen oil derives.

Contraindications — Excessive consumption of Moringa, especially the roots of this plant, can lead to the appearance of symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and dizziness. Furthermore, Moringa root extracts are attributed abortifacient properties, so it is consumption during pregnancy is not recommended. In any case, before taking Moringa supplements or preparations it is necessary to seek the opinion of the doctor.