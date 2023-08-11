Morning routine: Five simple tips will give you a really good start to the day

Are you rather grumpy in the morning – or do you jump out of bed cheerfully? Read five tips here to put you in a really good mood in the morning.

There are early risers who are already really fit in the morning. And there are people who tend to fall into the morning grouch category. Without liters of coffee, a lot of rest and one or two snippy remarks, almost nothing works for them before 10 a.m.

If you can’t even get out of bed well in the morning, these five tips will finally help.

turn up the music

Do you remember the good old clock radio? The old-school version had the disadvantage that you might wake up to the semi-euphoric sounds of “Mad World” or “Stop crying your heart out”.

With the iPhone you can easily be woken up with your personal feel-good song: Simply set a new alarm clock with the “plus” symbol in the alarm clock app and under “Sound” at the top choose a title instead of a melody select on the phone. The next morning at seven o’clock the mood will soar.

Drink water before bed

Anyone who has a good look at their (water) glass before going to bed will voluntarily keep their hands off the snooze button in the morning. The only problem: Before the trick works really well, you have to experiment with the optimal amount of water. Otherwise you risk going to the bathroom in the middle of the night.

Prepare good breakfast

Carbohydrates make you happy. Food in general too. That’s why breakfast (in the form of oatmeal, wholemeal bread or the occasional cake is a good way to start the day well.

Allegheny College in the US state of Pennsylvania also found in a study that omega-3 fatty acids in the form of walnuts, flaxseed or fish in the morning lift the mood.

Clear your head – and do nice things

In principle, everything that clears the head helps the mood from the low. Meditation (works in the evening as well as in the morning and especially in bed), a short yoga flow, a list of things we are grateful for or an evening to-do list for the next day to sleep peacefully and without worries , let us wake up refreshed and in a better mood.

If you then think about something the night before that you are looking forward to the next day (visiting the weekly market, the homemade breakfast, the lunch date with your favorite colleagues), you have a good chance of being in a great mood.

Smile at yourself

Now it’s getting a bit strange – but helpful: Immediately after getting up, you should smile at yourself in the mirror. An effect called biofeedback sends the signal to the body that you are in a good mood – and it adapts to it.

In plain language this means: If you pretend to be in a good mood long enough (and watch yourself doing it), your mood will actually lift noticeably.

