Morocco, an Italian pensioner stabbed to death in Agadir: the hypothesis of an organized gang

A 76-year-old Italian, resident in Morocco for over 20, was attacked and killed outside his home near Agadir, in the southwest of the country. According to the first reconstruction of the investigators, on Thursday 11 May in the afternoon an organized group forced Luciano Calzini – originally from Novara – to be followed away from his residence, which is located on the Aourir hill, in the fishing village of Taghzaout, 25 kilometers north of Agadir. The attackers then stabbed him repeatedly in the back, legs and abdomen. Calzini was later found by passers-by and taken to the Hassan II hospital in Agadir, where he died between 5 and 6 on Friday morning. The Royal Gendarmerie is trying to identify those responsible, some of whom have already been identified – also thanks to the use of a drone to aid the investigation. Among the leads that the Gendarmerie is following, including the one linked to a precedent from 2021, says theAnsa. The man was allegedly targeted by some residents in the area with stones thrown at his home, on suspicion of molesting a minor. After being questioned, however, the investigation was concluded without any charge.

