Alarm in some supermarkets that worries many consumers. Now the Ministry is calling for the withdrawal of the batches of mortadella

There seems to be no peace for consumers who routinely shop in supermarkets Italians. In fact, there is great concern following a food alarm (yet another).

This time there are some rather well-known supermarkets in our country in the crosshairs. The Ministry, in fact, is now asking for the ritiro of batches of some brands of mortadella. This is what we are talking about.

Alarm in supermarkets. The ministry calls for the withdrawal of batches of mortadella

One morefood alert in many Italian supermarkets. This time it concerns a product that is widely used by consumers. The Ministry is now asking for the withdrawal of batches of mortadella as there is a real microbiological risk for consumers due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

On its portal, the Ministry of Health has in fact issued some safety warnings and recalls for food products from some operators. In fact, a type of mortadella dating back to November 3 last. It is a product made by the same company, but distributed with different batches by many operators and supermarket chains, such as Coop e Conad.

The finished product in the viewfinder is sold in slices of about 350 grams and is packaged by the company Fratelli Veroni was Angelo Spa in the Corregio plant, in the province of Reggio Emilia. The product identification mark is IT 280L CE.

Therefore, we indicate in detail which products and lots are affected by the recall carried out by the Ministry of Health:

Supergigante mortadella in slices and supergiant mortadella with Veroni pistachio slices distributed by Conad. Lot numbers P02223003 and P02222201 expiring 07/12/2022;

Veroni supergiant mortadella in slices distributed by Granmercato. The lot numbers are: P02222303, P02223702, P02224309 and P022227316 and expiry 27/11/2022, 12/12/2022, 25/12/2022 and 09/01/2023;

Super-giant mortadella in slices and with pistachio in slices distributed by Rialto. The lot numbers are: P02223101, P02223801, P02223802 and P02224401 and expiry 13/11/2022, 20/11/2022, 26/11/2022 and 07/12/2022;

Other lots are: P02227301 and Tmc 08/01/2023 and with lot number P02221001 and expiry 07/11/2022 (supergiant mortadella in Veroni slices).