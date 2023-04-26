Home » Mortal collision between two cars in Bitonto, 4 young people die: two are seriously injured, a first reconstruction – Virgilio News
Health

Mortal collision between two cars in Bitonto, 4 young people die: two are seriously injured, a first reconstruction – Virgilio News

by admin
  1. Mortal collision between two cars in Bitonto, 4 young people die: two are seriously injured, a first reconstruction Virgil News
  2. Bitonto (Bari), collision between two cars: four young people died TGCOM
  3. Bitonto, collision between two cars: four young people died, two others seriously injured Courier
  4. Tragedy on the provincial road in Bitonto, four dead Borderline24.com
  5. Accident in Bitonto, four young people died in the crash between two cars: the victims were between 17 and 27 years old ilmessaggero.it
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison

You may also like

Fight against mosquitoes, Emilia-Romagna’s 2023 regional arbovirus plan...

5 benefits for Skin and Hair that you...

Milan, 69-year-old man stabbed to death at home

Stock market, fears about banks still weigh. Weak...

Cream help for the back: tips for hard-to-reach...

Too many mouse clicks? Proof that you are...

Moto Trainer was born in Florence, the first...

Easy recipe for delicious meal

The lander of the Japanese private space company...

Diet for high blood pressure: These foods help...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy