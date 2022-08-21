Mortal Kombat 11 was released more than three years ago, and it has expanded and improved in a very impressive way since then. This is the latest game in the series that originally started on October 8, 1992, and we’re assuming Netherrealm Studios will emphasize this in some way, perhaps by announcing Mortal Kombat 12, which has been rumored for quite some time.

As it turns out, they will actually be celebrating the anniversary, but it seems like it will be in a much smaller way than expected.As several people on social media pointed out, a few days ago Amazon UK added a new app calledMortal Kombat: 30th Anniversary Ultimate BundleThe product.

So, what is the ultimate meaning of it? Well, in addition to Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate available in Book of Steel, you can also get the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie. Since the package costs £29.99 (roughly equal to €35), it’s worth the money – but surely Mortal Kombat deserves a bigger celebration than that? Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Netherrealm Studios has something more in store for all fans.

thanks game ranter