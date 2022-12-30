In 2020 there were around 41,000 new diagnoses of lung cancer and 34,000 deaths related to this disease. Compared to other tumors, where the mortality trends are almost all favourable, for this neoplasm they are increasing (+5%), especially in the female population. Immunotherapy, targeted therapies and robotic surgery are important weapons to counteract the effects of this disease.

Tobacco smoking is the main risk factor and is associated with approximately one in three cancers. Not only for the lung, this bad habit is responsible for the onset of over fifteen types of cancer and among these: cervix, colorectal, kidney, larynx, liver, lung, nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses, esophagus, oral cavity, ovary , pancreas, pharynx, stomach, ureter, bladder.

«Unfortunately today only a limited percentage of cases of lung cancer – explains Alessandra Bulotta, oncologist at Irccs San Raffaele Hospital – are diagnosed at an early stage. Fortunately, in the last ten years the therapeutic strategy, and therefore the weapons at our disposal for patients with advanced stage cancer, has changed for the better. In fact, until a few years ago chemotherapy was the only possible option with completely unsatisfactory results, today we are witnessing a real revolution».

The two important “revolutions” in the oncological therapeutic field are represented by drugs with a molecular target and by immunotherapy. “The most frequent lung cancer – continues Bulotta – is non-small cell cancer. Some molecularly targeted drugs have been shown to be superior to chemotherapy as first choice treatment, in cases where the tumor has those specific genetic alterations». Molecular analyzes are precisely aimed at identifying these alterations, knowing their state is fundamental at the time of diagnosis, precisely for the therapeutic choice of each patient. The genes involved in the onset of lung cancer and the consequent number of drugs with a molecular target available against these altered genes has been increasing over the years. See also Pharmacist unleashes aloud in front of the swab gazebo: "It's an invented virus"

