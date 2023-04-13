Mortgages, the effective rate at 4.12% In February effective mortgage rate cleared the 4% barrier by 12 cents. This is stated in the monthly update of the Bank of Italy’s statistical publication Money and Banks. The nominal rate of variable-rate mortgages stood at 3.66%, that of fixed-rates at 3.85. The effective rate, we recall, takes into account the expenses associated with the granting and management of the loan. In February 2022, the effective figure recorded by via Nazionale was 1.85%, with variable nominal rates at 1.32% and fixed at 1.52%.

Consumer credit, rates are close to 10% In the same period, the consumer credit disbursement rate rose from 8.06% to 9.88%. Coming to today, compared to the end of February, variable mortgages recorded an increase of around 40 basis points, due to the rise in the Euribor, the indexation parameter closely linked to the choices of the ECB: on 28 February, in fact, the three-month parameter it was 2.77%, today it is around 3.15%, due to the rate increase decided last month by Frankfurt.

Mortgages, the fixed ones cost less than the variable ones The trend of the Eurirs, the parameter of the fixed assets, is very volatile, which even dropped from 3.08% to 2.85% in the period considered. We are therefore faced with a paradoxical situation with fixed mortgages that cost less than variable ones. It is no wonder that according to the most recent analyses, fixed mortgages represent over 90% of requests. What the statistics do not say is how many applications are rejected, even at a fixed rate, but it is legitimate to think that there are many, because the completely well-founded fear of the credit institutions is that when rates start to fall again, the loans granted today will be scrapped to be substituted elsewhere at more convenient conditions.

Home loans, how the bank squeeze affects The current level of interest rates, especially of fixed ones, should not be considered exceptional because even since the introduction of the single currency we have seen periods with rates of up to 7% which, moreover, were not justified, as today, by the growth of ‘inflation. The real problem for those looking for a home is when banks restrict access to credit, as happened in Italy after the spread crisis of 2011. We are not yet facing a squeeze comparable to that of 11 years ago, but for sure banks are becoming more cautious in evaluating the installment/income ratio, especially when income is low.

Inflation, the effects on home loan payments The reason can be understood with a simple consideration. Regardless of the amount, rate and duration of the loan, a year ago with an income of 2,000 euros a month, there was no problem getting a mortgage that cost 600 euros a month. Today, under the same conditions, the 1,400 euros that would remain to live on have a much lower purchasing power than a year ago and the bank would find it more difficult to judge the installment sustainable.

More expensive mortgages, the effects on home sales However, the rate increase has already had a clear effect on home sales in the last quarter of 2022 (the last period for which there are official data) and according to the forecasts it is having even more in this first phase of the year. According to the forecasts of the first 2023 report on the real estate market, disbursements should fall to 41 billion euros this year, almost ten less than in 2022. A drop of 18.3% which will have as a corollary a decrease of more than 14% of transactions.