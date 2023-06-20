Mortgages, “the bank advised me on a variable rate and now the installment has risen by 50%”. “We have no guarantees and no institution gives us the subrogation”. Readers’ stories

Keep sending us your experiences at [email protected]

After the eighth rate hikedecided by Bce last week, the difficulties of those who have taken out a mortgage rate in recent years are increasing variable and now he finds himself paying rate also increased by 50%. Ilfattoquotidiano.it On Sunday he asked readers to send in their stories and is receiving dozens of emails from people who, between interest and the price increases of all consumer goods, are in dire straits and forced to make many sacrifices in order not to become defaulters. Most chose the variable on the advice of bank or enticed by slightly lower rates. When the impact of monetary tightening starts to be felt he asked one renegotiation o to substitute, but was told no or offered a very high fixed rate. There are also those who in 2020, in their branch, were advised against the partial repayment of the mortgage and the transition to the fixed rate because the rates would have “remained low for a long time to come”. Today he pays 230 euros more every month. Please continue to tell us about your experiences at [email protected].

***

I am 45 years old, I am a researcher and after years of long precariousness finally in 2019 I am stabilized, while my wife of the same age is a partime educator, also stabilized only in 2019. We are both originally from the province of Catania, “emigrated” to the North in seek better life. We have two children aged 6 and 3. (…) Having no capital we asked for a 100% mortgage and since we were no longer “young” we would have already had to pay exaggerated rates. In 2021 in the province of Padua (as in the rest of Italy) the real estate market explodes. Then, one day by chance, through a private classifieds site, we find a suitable property (…) We chose the variable, because in November 2022 the IRS index was growing while Euribor it is always linked to monetary policy choices and it was thought that sooner or later they would stop. We had also thought of the variable formula with postal code, but we were already starting from 6.5%. So I gamble the choice of the pure variable. In January rate of 700 euro and from there begins the climb up to the present 980 euro. I take home 2,000 euros net and my wife 800. I asked to renegotiate but they offer me a fixed rate of 6% (approximately 1000 euros installment). Our life has changed radically, the sacrifices are already evident in our daily shopping, and I’m not talking about the surplus, but the food. Before, attention was paid to organic and sustainable stuff. A trivial example is eggs, 2 euros a pack of 4 organic, today we take the one from 6 to 1.10 euros raised by battery hens. I’m sorry but I can’t make ends meet because then I have the expenses for the bills, school management and fortunately the little one no longer goes to the nursery, which does not exist in our part of the public, so another 600 euros per month. I look forward to the single check as a “lifesaver”, given that the salary is used for fixed expenses (mortgage, bills, and utility car installments). I don’t know how long I’ll last, in the meantime we’re considering doing extra work. But I wonder if it’s worth sacrificing your soul to make the banks rich.

David L.

We are a couple who took out a joint mortgage at the end of September 2022. I’m from 1993 and my girlfriend Manuela from 1994, unfortunately we didn’t have many funds so we took out a mortgage with Intesa Sanpaolo at 98% with guarantee Acknowledgment: 163,000 over 30 years with a spread of 1.25 + Euribor 1 month. The bank told us that the only option for us was variable (justifying it with the fact that it was almost 100%). Our net monthly income together is around 2,350 euros, we are paying an installment of 980 (from the 550 euros we were told during the stipulation phase). We tried asking for one renegotiation or one substitute ma they deny us everything saying it’s too early and being a 100% for other institutes is a risk.

Luca G.

I have two mortgages. The first taken in 2014 with duration 30ennalefor home purchase. The bank said to do a variable rate because it was convenient. I paid 244 euros a month. Today (waiting for the July installment) we are at 351 euro. The second taken in 2017 to renovate the house. The bank insisted on the variable: I paid 142 euros, today we are at 185 (waiting for the July increase) and obviously no one communicated that given how the market was moving, it would have been wise to change the rate. Add the child support increased by the judge’s decision, the expensive bills, the expensive petrol … luckily my parents who are retired help me. But it is a great shame at 39 to have to ask them for a hand and I have been working full-time and indefinitely since 2008.

Matteo B.

My husband and I have a 30-year mortgage loan for our first home, with a variable rate taken out in 2005. In 2020 my husband reached retirement age and with part of the liquidation we wanted to “shorten” the debt and transform it into a fixed rate. There bank manager advised us against it to proceed because according to him the rates would remain low for a long time to come and with the transition from variable to fixed we would be paying 100 euros more per month. And even if they had increased, having still to pay 15 years by now the “bulk” of the interest we had already repaid so the increase would have been negligible. We trusted and now we find ourselves paying approx 230 euros more each month, the payment is revalued every 6 months and we already know that obviously it will increase again in November.

Stefania S.

A year ago, I paid 745 euros for my house with a 25-year mortgage, now 980 euros (maximum cap), plus home insurance for 25 years, first 45 euros and now 70 euros. Unbelievable that Mrs Lagarde do not realize that now an average citizen like me, in addition to paying much more for shopping, clothes, school for the children, with this measure of his sees the situation worsen further and seriously. A tease, as usual, the possibility of renegotiate for incomes under 35 thousand euros from Isee. Obviously, the entire middle class that supports the country is excluded

Aniello Q.

My wife and I, she is Brazilian, an environmental engineer looking for a job, enrolled at the Milan Polytechnic to validate her degree. We are at a crossroads: fixed or floating rate? We ask the bank, they answer us with an estimate, the variable was 720 and the fixed 780. Then the bank says at the beginning of 2022: “Don’t worry, do the variable”. Now I pay an installment of 1100 euros per month, the first was 722 euros.

Omar B.

I have a variable rate mortgage with a 5% cap of 350,000 euros over 30 years, of which 90,000 paid one-off a few years ago and a consequent reduction in the installment to around 1,000 euros per month. Currently still around 180,000 euros to be returned. My installment went by 1.000 euros monthly a 1.500 from September 2022 to January 2023, then a 50% increase.

Francesco O.

I took out a variable mortgage in 2010 of 100,000 for 30 years so as not to have a high payment and be able to make ends meet and satisfy some pleasures for my children. Until April 2022 installments did not exceed 370 euros. To date, with increases every month, the installment has reached 600 euros, you can’t live.

Emiliana R.

I gave you screenshots of my account with my mortgage charge line in May 2022 (636.85) and May 2023 (797). Residual capital around 94,000 euros, 30-year loan, 15 of which still to be paid. We are my brother and I in more or less the same situation and we can not renegotiate as we no longer have the guarantees which we had when we signed up. The estimated July installment is 830 (or more). To the know-it-alls who say “it’s but why did you make the variable?” I answer that 15 years ago when I didn’t have enough capital it was the only solution.

Luca

Variable mortgage with cap on in 2010. Installment increased by 80% from 640 euros to 1000. BNL, my own bank, tells me that it can renegotiate my mortgage at 5.50% while the fixed rate is currently 3.9/4%. A noose. Close to the Christmas period, I had asked for subrogation/renegotiation but my contact person never officially replied in writing on the possibility or not of reviewing the mortgage.

Andrea R.

Variable-rate mortgage with UniCredit: in June 2021 I paid 561.84 euros a month, now it’s 712.75. Residual capital 77,000, I have 141 installments left to pay. As if that weren’t enough, I’m a resident abroad, where I work with an excellent salary, and yet no other bank is willing to subrogate the mortgage, since I don’t live in Italy.

Andrea A.

Before the pandemic, my wife and I worked as tour leaders and interpreters. In March 2020 everything stopped. A small child, maintenance of 800 euros a month for my daughters from a previous relationship, the usual expenses and a mortgage of 1,400 euros a month. No state aid for an incredible series of combinations. I ask to work as a dishwasher, gardener, whatever, but nothing, my wife is hired as a waitress in a restaurant. She then she luckily she starts working as a special education teacher and that has kept us afloat. Work in tourism restarted regularly only two years later (September 2022), meanwhile gas increases etc. and the mortgage has come to 1.900 euro. Of which almost 1,000 euros in interest. The bank refuses to accommodate us. There European Central Bank raise rates as if the increases were going to hit some alien life form on who knows what planet.

Giorgio T. and Cecilia G.

I am a civil servant and I took out a mortgage withIndap (now merged into INPS) at a mixed rate in 2014: first year at a fixed rate and then at a variable rate, a pure variable rate was not envisaged. To dictate the conditions of access there are the regulations, the last one came into effect on January 1 last year. The various regulations have provided for the possibility of pass at least once from variable to fixed. My contract was stipulated under the 2011 regulation but close to the 2015 regulation, in a period in which it was too early to change the rate and to enjoy the option of the new regulation and have the possibility to change the rate when I want and only once during the term of the loan. The provincial Inps offices tell us that we cannot change rate even if we have never done so, while the rule reactivated by the government cannot be used because INPS is not a bank. In a few days I will pay my half-yearly installment of 4,000 euros which will expire on June 30th, however, the next installment, due on December 31st, I already know will be around 6,000 euros and I won’t be able to pay it in full, with everything that goes with it. I have 3 children, this government does commercials on the family and the birth rate, but where are the initiatives?

Paolo B.

We are a family of 4 with two children aged 10 and 12. We only own one house, purchased in 2010 with variable mortgage without cap with a very advantageous rate. We entered with an amount of 600 euros, then during the first 10 years the quota dropped to 500. Within a year We upgraded to 707 and it keeps going up. I trust in a surrogate from the INPS-ex Inpdap, last resort. We are both permanent employees, I state my wife in private. We have a taxable income of around 55,000 euros and a net income of 26,000, no notable increase in recent years. Difficult to find something that hasn’t increased, from shopping to free time. We are cutting a lotwe don’t buy new clothes let alone do medical visits, despite the pains and problems of 50 years. (…) My children also deserve one pizza away from home with friends, they deserve to do sports, I deserve to take care of my health and have a home. A rage is building that often comes out in the family and sooner or later it will come out, outside… nothing but a balaclava to do chores at night.

Claudio P.

