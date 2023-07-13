Home » Mosca Srl in Liquidation / Ministry of Health
Mosca Srl in Liquidation / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3800/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 3279/2023 Mosca Srl in Liquidation against the Umbria Region, Min. Health and Min. Economy

Attachments:

202303800_03 (PDF 121.9 Kb)

delegate mosca U (PDF 105.6 Kb)

Application for public proclamations (1) (PDF 0.51 Mb)

second appeal moscow – region of umbria (PDF 0.78 Mb)

