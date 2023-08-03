‘Moscow aims for global catastrophe’

Kiev, August 3, 2023 – “Intercepted e destroyed 15 drones” launched by Russia on Kiev. It is the result of the Ukrainian counter-offensive that took place in the night over the capital’s skies, where the defense lines knocked down the Velivoli Shahed of Iranian manufacture. ”According to the information we have at the moment, in the capital there were no casualties, nor material damage”, the head of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital wrote in Telegram, Serhi Popko. In the morning it was the Kherson cathedral was also bombed, in eastern Ukraine: a trolleybus full of workers was hit by mistake, seven were injured. Zelensky accuses Putin. “Moscow is waging a battle for one global catastrophe. In their madness, they need world food markets to crash, they need a price crisis, they need supply disruptions,” comments the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyafter the Russian attacks on the port of Izmil on the Danube River.

Kiev, bombs on workers’ trolleybus in Kherson

7:50

Kiev’s toll: nearly 11,000 civilians killed since the start of the war

10,749 civilians have lost their lives in Ukraine since the Russian military aggression of February 24, 2022. Of these, 499 are children. The complaint comes from Yuriy Belousov, head of the war crimes department of the Ukrainian attorney general’s office, who in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine news agency also adds 15,599 wounded to the death toll. ”I think there were tens of thousands of deaths in Mariupol alone”, added Belousov.

Kiev’s estimates are similar to those provided by international organizations, such as the United Nations. On July 7, the UN confirmed the deaths of “over 9,000 civilians, including more than 500 children” in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, adding that the real number would have been higher.

8:06

New bombings: a school hit, damage to power lines and houses

Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Synelnykivka districts in eastern Ukraine overnight. Homes, power lines and transport were damaged in the raid. “In the first attack they targeted the Chervonohryhorivka community twice. They used heavy artillery. They fired more than a dozen shells,” said Serhiy Lysak, head of Ukraine’s military forces in the area.

The Russian army, he added, also “bombed an educational institution in the Pokrovska community of Synelnykivska district, partially destroying it. Fortunately, local residents were not injured”.

8:24

Six drones shot down 200 km from Moscow

Russia has just shot down six Ukrainian drones 200km from Moscow. This was reported by the governor of the Kaluga region, Vyacheslav Chapsha, in a message on Telegram.

8:38

Cheap Russian wheat, Borrell: “Creates global insecurity”

The European Union has warned developing and G20 nations that Russia is offering cheap grain “to create new dependencies, exacerbating economic vulnerabilities and global food insecurity”. This was stated in a letter viewed by Reuters by the head of diplomacy Josep Borrell.

“As the world grapples with supply disruption and rising prices, Russia is targeting vulnerable countries with bilateral offers of discounted grain shipments, pretending to solve a problem of its own making,” he said. wrote Borrell in the letter. “This is a cynical policy, she clarified in a later passage, that deliberately weaponises food to create new addictions, exacerbating economic fragilities and global food insecurity.”

8:53

Bombs on the commuter trolleybus: there are injured. Kherson Cathedral hit

A trolleybus loaded with commuters was bombed this morning in Kherson, southern Ukraine. Three civilians and four emergency services workers were injured, according to the head of the region, Roman Mrochka. “Ruthless Russians: Public transport and people going to work were bombed this time,” Mrochko said. The bombs were aimed at a cathedral, but landed on the trolleybus. “During the extinguishing of the fire in St. Catherine’s Cathedral, there were repeated bombings: four rescuers who were putting out the fire were injured,” the Interior Ministry reported.

9:58 Tajani: “Peace must guarantee the freedom of Ukraine”

Pope Francis calls for an act of courage to cease fire. “It’s complicated, but you have to do everything. We are in defense of all diplomatic initiatives, starting with the corn corridor. Peace, in the case of Ukraine, must be just and guarantee the freedom of the country”. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this morning.

