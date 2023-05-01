Moscow: bomb on the tracks, derailed a train in the Bryansk region

A train derailed in the Bryansk region of Russia after a bomb exploded on the tracks, said the governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz, quoted by RIA Novosti. “An unidentified explosive device exploded in the Unechsky district on the Bryansk-Unecha line, as a result of which a freight train derailed. There were no casualties,” he said.

The explosion in Bryansk is the second of the day in Russian territory: earlier, in fact, the Russian authorities had announced that an electricity transmission pylon had been blown up in the Leningrad region, nGatchina district, and “an unknown object, presumably an explosive device”, was found at the site.

Meanwhile, the British military intelligence daily report published on Twitter reports that “since the summer of 2022, Russia has built some of the most extensive systems of defensive military works the world has seen in many decades. These defenses do not found only near the current front lines, but have also been dug deep into areas currently controlled by Moscow. The defenses highlight Russian leaders’ deep concern that Ukraine could make a major breakthrough.”

“The images – writes London – show that Russia has made a particular effort to fortify the northern border of the occupied Crimea, even with a multi-level defensive zone near the village of Medvedevka”.

According to 007 from the British Defense Ministry, the Federation has also dug hundreds of kilometers of trenches inside Russian territory, including the regions of Belgorod and Kursk. “However, some work is likely to have been ordered by local commanders and civilian leaders in an effort to promote the official narrative that Russia is under threat from Ukraine and NATO.”

