Moscow, ‘bombs in the Belgorod region, a civilian dead’ – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 27 – The governor of the Belgorod region in Russia Vyacheslav Gladkov reports on his Telegram channel, quoted by Tass, a Ukrainian bombing in Shebekino, in which a civilian was killed, while two minors and a man were were injured.



“One person was killed. He was a security guard from a city operating company and was outdoors at the time of the attack. Two teenagers were among the injured. A 15-year-old girl suffered injuries to her legs and a 17-year-old boy suffered a contusion,” Gladkov wrote concluding that “a man with scalp injuries was treated” in hospital. (HANDLE).

