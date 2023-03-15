Shoigu: we will respond to US provocations
The flights of US drones near the coast of Crimea “are provocative and create the conditions for an escalation”. This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a telephone conversation with US counterpart Lloyd Austin, according to reports from the Defense Ministry quoted by Tass. Shoigu later told Austin that Russia “will continue to respond proportionately to all similar provocations.”
Austin: Russia is running out of military capabilities and friends
Russia “is running out of military capabilities and friends”: said the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin after the tenth meeting of the contact group on Ukraine.
Telephone conversation between US-Russian defense ministers
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held telephone conversations with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, specifying that the talks took place on the initiative of the American side. «On March 15, 2023, on the initiative of the American side, telephone conversations were held between the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu and the Secretary of Defense of the United States of America Lloyd Austin», reports the ministry quoted by Tass.
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin confirmed the call with his Russian colleague after the tenth meeting of the contact group on Ukraine.
Lavrov: serious risks with accidents between nuclear powers
With incidents such as that of the US drone, “the United States seeks provocations to intensify its confrontational approaches”. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov quoted by Ria Novosti. “Any accident that causes a confrontation between two nuclear powers always involves very serious risks. They cannot fail to understand this,” he said, accusing the US of “ignoring the flight restrictions” introduced with the war in some areas along the Black Sea. “Such provocative ignorance suggests that the American side is constantly looking for some sort of provocation to intensify their confrontational approaches.
Austin to Moscow: We won’t stop flying where it’s allowed
«This dangerous episode is part of a pattern of aggressive, risky and unsafe actions by Russian pilots in international airspace. Let me be clear, the United States will continue to fly and operate wherever international law permits. And it is up to Russia to use its military aircraft in a safe and professional way»: this is the warning launched by the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin at the opening of the tenth meeting of the contact group on Ukraine, commenting on the collision between a Russian jet and a US drone on the Black Sea.
Russia will try to recover the remains of the US drone
Russia will try to recover the remains of the American drone that crashed yesterday in the Black Sea, National Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev said. “I don’t know if we will be able to, but we have to try,” said Patrushev, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency.
US drone shot down from Romania
The US MQ-9 Reaper drone took off from Romania and was flying at an altitude of about 7,500 meters over the Black Sea when it was intercepted by Russian jets. Several media reported it, including the New York Times and ABC news, which quoted an American Air Force official. Drones of this kind usually take off from the NATO bases of Cƒmpia Turzii (Romania), Larissa (Greece) and Signonella (Italy).
Kiev: “Drone incident signals that Putin wants to expand the area”
«The incident with the US Mq-9 Reaper drone, provoked by Russia over the Black Sea, is a signal by Putin of his readiness to expand the conflict zone, with the participation of other parties». This is what the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, writes on Twitter, underlining that it is “a tactic of putting everything in one day and raising the stakes, in a situation of strategic defeat, in the hope that the circumstances change”.
Putin: «We will respond to sanctions with the expansion of economic freedom»
“To all actions of our adversaries against Russian companies we will respond with the expansion of economic freedom.” This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by Interfax.
Putin: harsh response to attempts to destabilize the situation in the country
At an expanded meeting of the board of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Vladimir Putin called for a tough response to attempts to destabilize the situation in the country. Ria Novosti writes it.
Putin: «Russia is working hard to produce new weapons»
Russia is carrying out a great job of building new weapons production capabilities. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by Tass.
Wagner, captured another location near Bakhmut
Russian forces captured another location near Bakhmut, Zaliznyanskoye. This was stated by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private militia, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency.
Kiev, in Kharkiv missile falls near school, damage to building
In Kharkiv, following a Russian missile attack, a school building was damaged, there were no casualties. This was reported by Ukrinform, quoting the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak. «The Russians have launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv. It hit the ground near the school, the building was partially damaged, windows were broken. There were no casualties,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.
Kiev: Russian plane shot down near Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces have shot down a Russian warplane near Bakhmut. This was reported via Telegram by the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, Andriy Yermak, writes Ukrinform.
Moscow, exercise of 10 Russian jets over Kaliningrad
More than ten Russian military jets of the Baltic Sea Fleet, including Su-27s and Su-30SMs, conducted an exercise in the sky above Kaliningrad today to simulate the interception and destruction of conventional enemy targets. This was announced by the press service of the fleet quoted by the Tass agency.
Kiev: Putin’s signal that he wants to expand the conflict
«The incident with the American MQ-9 Reaper UAV – caused by Russia on the Black Sea – is Putin’s way of signaling his willingness to expand the conflict to involve other parties. The purpose of this all-in tactic is to always raise the stakes,” Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov wrote on Twitter.
Great Britain: Intercepted Russian plane was outside Estonian airspace
The Russian Il-78 Midas refueling aircraft in flight between St. Petersburg and the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad was outside Estonian airspace, albeit close to the borders, intercepted jointly in the past few hours by two NATO fighters, one of British RAF and one from the German air force, in the “first operation conducted together by the two countries”. The BBC specified this, quoting sources from the Ministry of Defense in London, according to which the blitz took place “close” to the Estonian skies. The reason given for the interception is that the crew of the Il-78 would have “ignored to communicate with air control” in Tallinn.
Pope Francis: «Respect all religious places»
«I am thinking of the Orthodox nuns of the Kiev Lavra. I ask warring parties to respect religious places. Consecrated nuns, people consecrated to prayer of any confession are support of the people of God”. The Pope said it at the end of the general audience. In recent days, Patriarch Kirill had appealed to the Pope to avoid the expulsion of the religious of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church who remained faithful to Moscow from the disputed Monastery of the Caves in Kiev.
13 Russian ships sighted in the Black Sea: there are four missile carriers with 28 Kalibr missiles on board
There are 13 Russian ships in combat service in the Black Sea, including four missile carriers with 28 Kalibr cruise missiles on board. As reported by Ukrinformthe Naval Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on Facebook.
“As of March 15, 2023, there are 13 enemy vessels in combat service in the Black Sea, including 4 Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total of 28 missiles,” the message reads. There is a German ship in the Sea of Azov; in the Mediterranean Sea – up to seven enemy ships, including three Caliber aircraft carriers, a total salvo of up to 20 missiles.
Ukraine, Russian bombing between Kharkiv, Chuguyiv and Kupyan: 2 dead and several injured
Russia’s troops bombed settlements on the border of Kharkiv districts, Chuguyiv e Kupyan: Several civilians were killed and injured.
The bombing damaged some industries and businesses, as well as the fire and emergency services building.
A 55 year old female is dead as a result of an enemy shot that hit the car, the 47-year-old driver was injured and was hospitalized. Following the attack of Russian troops on the village of Kolodyaznedistrict of Kupyan, private residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged. A 42-year-old civilian who was driving a car during the shelling was killed.
A 58-year-old civilian was injured in an accident in the village of Dvorichna, Kupyan district. The victim received medical attention at the scene.
Middle Russia: 400,000 soldiers recruited since April
Starting April 1, Russia will begin new recruitment of contracted troops, the Defense Ministry has sent orders to the regions indicating the number of people they will have to sign up: Russian regional media wrote that a total of 400,000 contracted troops will have to join the army, according to the plans of the Ministry of Defense of the Federation. This was reported by the Radio Svoboda website. According to the Vyrstka newspaper, the registration and enlistment offices are trying to compensate for the losses of the Russian army.
Military maneuvers between China, Iran and Russia in the Gulf of Oman
The armed forces of China, Iran, Russia and other countries will hold, from today, March 15, until March 19, a cycle of joint naval exercises, called ‘Security Bond – 2023’, in the Gulf of Oman. These are, reported a note from the Beijing Defense Ministry, operations developed on the cycles already held by China, Iran and Russia in 2019 and 2022.
Syrian President Assad in Moscow by Putin
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is in Moscow for his first official visit outside the Middle East region since the devastating earthquake on Feb. 6. The Syrian presidency announced it on Telegram. Assad, accompanied by a large ministerial delegation, will hold talks with President Vladimir Putin: the two leaders – the Kremlin announced – will discuss cooperation in the political, commercial and humanitarian spheres “as well as the prospects for a general solution to the situation in Syria” .
GB aircraft intercept Russian aircraft over Estonian airspace
UK Royal Air Force aircraft and German fighter jets intercepted a Russian aircraft flying over Estonian airspace. The BBC reports the news, underlining how, although the interception itself was “routine”, for “the first time an operation of this kind is being carried out together by the two countries” engaged in the joint NATO air surveillance programme.
The Russian ambassador: “We don’t want a clash with the US”
Russia does not want a “clash” with the United States: the Russian ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov told reporters, after being summoned to the US State Department over the incident between a Moscow jet and a US drone. However, the diplomat noted that “as we see it, American planes should not be near the Russian border.” “Can you imagine if such a drone suddenly appeared near New York or San Francisco?” he asked, even though the crash occurred in international airspace.