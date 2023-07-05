Moscow, ‘Kiev will attack the Zaporizhzhia plant tonight’

The Ukrainian armed forces will try to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on the night of July 5, dropping munitions on it with radioactive waste removed on July 3 from another Ukrainian nuclear power plant, the southern one. This was stated by Renat Karchaa, adviser to the director general of the Russian Rosenergoatom, quoted by Tass. For Ukraine, however, this is a fake and a provocation. According to the General Staff of the armed forces in Kiev, in fact, Moscow has placed bombs on the roof of the third and fourth reactors which are not intended to damage them, but can simulate a bombing by Ukraine. “Today, foreign objects resembling explosive devices were placed on the outer roof of the third and fourth reactors of the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Their detonation is not intended to harm them, but may create the image of a bombing by Ukraine. This is what Russian media and telegram channels are spreading falsely,” reads the Kyiv Armed Forces report. The Ukrainian army says it does not violate “international humanitarian law” and will monitor the situation, “ready to act under any circumstances”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

