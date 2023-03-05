“500 dead Russian soldiers” every day: Bild reveals it
Russian losses amount to up to 500 soldiers killed and wounded every day in the battle to capture the strategic city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told the German Sunday Bild am Sonntag. The minister called Russian soldiers “cannon fodder” as part of a “meat grinder tactic” used by Moscow.
Ukrainian pilots in the US for a period of “familiarization” with the F-16 fighters
Two Ukrainian pilots are at the military base in Tucson, Arizona, for a period of “familiarization” with the F-16 fighters: the initiative will help the US government determine how long it would take to train them to fly various US military aircraft. including those requested by Kiev. This was reported by CNN, which cites three sources informed of the facts. While there is currently no indication that flight training is underway, the initiative suggests that the United States has not completely closed the door on supplying F-16s to Ukraine, the broadcaster comments.
Zaporizhzhia, 13 dead in rocket attack
The death toll from the Russian missile attack launched in the night between Wednesday and last Thursday on the city of Zaporizhzhia, which hit a five-story apartment building, has risen to 13: the State Emergency Service announces it on Facebook, as reported by the media nationals, recalling that among the victims there is also an eight-month-old baby.
Bombe russe su Bakhmut
Two civilians died yesterday during the Russian attacks on the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine: the head of the Donetsk Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrilenko, announced on Telegram, as reported by the Ukrainian media. Overall, he added, four civilians had died in the city besieged by Russian forces since the beginning of the month. Also yesterday, seven residents of the region were injured, while 1,398 civilians have been killed and another 3,126 injured since the conflict began in Donetsk.
Russia uses 1,500 kg bomb for the first time
The Russians have used for the first time in Ukraine a new powerful guided bomb weighing 1.5 tons designed to hit highly protected targets at a distance of up to 40 km thanks to its 1,010 kg of high explosive, the site reports. Defense Express, citing anonymous sources. This is the PAB-1500B glide bomb, shown for the first time in Russia in 2019. The device was used a few weeks ago in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine. It is not known what the target was. 5.05 meters long with a diameter of 40cm, the bomb can be dropped at an altitude of up to 15km.