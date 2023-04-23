Moscow: USA denied visas to Russian reporters accompanying Lavrov to the UN – World

news-txt”>

Russian journalists accompanying Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov have not obtained visas to enter the United States to cover the meeting of the UN Security Council which will be chaired by Moscow. The spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denounced it, as reported by Tass. “Their departure is 40 minutes away. The journalists do not have visas. The US embassy replied that they were ‘working on it’. It is a clear manipulation of free speech and a violation of journalists’ rights,” she added. . Deputy Minister Sergei Ryabkov then warned: Russia “will not forget and will not forgive”.

The Russian Defense Ministry has launched a major new campaign for the recruitment of volunteers to be sent to the front, with announcements on social media, billboards and on TV: the British Defense Ministry writes in its daily intelligence update.

The new campaign appeals to potential recruits’ male pride, the report posted on Twitter reads, through appeals to “real men,” as well as highlighting the financial benefits of enlistment.

ANSA agency Nikolai, gunner with the Wagner group. ‘I considered it my duty’ (ANSA)

Since access to convict recruitment was cut off, even the private military company Wagner has been competing for the limited pool of Russian men of fighting age, note London experts who say the campaign is highly unlikely to succeed. attract the 400,000 volunteers envisaged by the Ministry of Defence.

The authorities are almost certainly trying to delay any new mandatory mobilization for as long as possible to minimize internal dissent, the report concludes.