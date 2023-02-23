Not just the suspension of the START nuclear treaty. In the same speech on Tuesday, Vladimir Putin also revoked decree 605 with which, on 7 May 2012 (he was already president himself), the Kremlin dictated “foreign policy guidelines” to the executive. They concerned, inter alia, the pro-Russian breakaway regions of Transnistria, in Moldova, and of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, in Georgia.

Of particular concern is Transnistria, formerly «Stalin’s orchard» e productive and energy engine of MoldovaRussian-speaking ever since, in 1940, Moscow decided to annex it to the Moldavian RSS to mitigate the latter’s Romanian culture. In Transnistria, 4,100 square km in the east of the country with the capital Tiraspolpro-Russian authorities, hammer and sickle in the flag, nostalgia for the grandeur since 1992, the Soviet Union has become separatism; and there remain, from the war of that year, an “unspecified” number of Russian soldiers (1,500-2,000 thought to be, formally on a peace mission).

An outbreak that has often flared up in recent months. In April 2022, with mysterious explosions near Tiraspol; then from November 2022, when inflation in Moldova reached 30% and total energy dependence on Russia was felt in all homes, despite Western aid. And now in February, with the demonstrations against the pro-European government in Chisinau: on 10 February that of Natalia Gavrilita resigned, and against the equally pro-European successor, Dorin Recean, protests took place in the streets on 19 February.

Now the excerpt of the decree and the consequent worries about a Russian invasion of Transnistria, which the foreign ministry in Chisinau once again asked Russian troops to demilitarize yesterday.

‘Be very careful,’ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov immediately replied, speaking of ‘exceptionally tense’ relations between Moscow and Chisinau, marked by ‘an unconstructive anti-Russian hysteria’.

L’week 605, deleted yesterday, he recognized Moldova’s ‘neutrality’ and ‘sovereignty’ and above all its territorial integrity: Russia undertook to â€œoperate activelyâ€ to resolve the issue of Transnistria precisely in respect of Moldovan territorial integrity. Now this commitment is gone.

Not only. In the 2012 decree, and no longer since today, Russia also planned to “promote the formation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia as modern democratic states” according to the rule of law. Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Russophone, are breakaway regions of Russian-occupied Georgia; for many analysts, together with Transnistria, they would now be pieces of “Great Russia” that Putin aims to reassemble. Meanwhile, on Tuesday the leader of Abkhazia was received by the Belarusian dictator, Putin’s number one friend.

According to Moldova’s pro-EU leaders, all the recent anti-government demonstrations that took place in Chisinau, called by the Sor party and the communists (who have not trusted the Recean government), are directed from Moscow. Â«PriceedÂ» Natalia Gavrilita had defined them when she resigned. And the Foreign Minister of Chisinau yesterday asked that the EU sanction the oligarch Ilan Sor, close to Putin and responsible for a Facebook campaign which invited Moldovans at the February 19 demonstration against Maia Sandu. Who has been repeating since the beginning of January – in chorus with Zelensky – that Putin has in mind a coup to install a collaborationist government in Chisinau.