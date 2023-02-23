Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

An attempt to flex his muscles, just before Joe Biden showed up alongside Zelensky in Kiev. According to CNN, several US officials say Moscow has…

An attempt to flex its muscles, just before that Joe Biden appeared alongside Zelensky a Kiev. According to CNN, several US officials say that Mosca made a intercontinental ballistic missile test in recent days, shortly before the US president’s visit to Ukraine on Monday. According to the same sources cited by the American channel, the United States had been warned (just as Moscow had been warned of Biden’s trip).

However, the test of the Sarmat missile, nicknamed Satan II, would have failed. Mosca gave advance notification to the United States of the launch across deconfliction lines. Another official said the test posed no risk to the US and was not considered an escalation. President Putin he made no reference to the launch in yesterday’s speech. The Sarmat carries nuclear warheads.

The test (failed) and US-Russia communications

The timing of the test suggests that the United States and Russia were communicating through different channels earlier in the week for deconfliction purposes. US officials notified the Russians on Sunday evening, hours before Biden’s visit to Kiev, that the president would be traveling to the Ukrainian capital, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday. The Sarmat missile has already been successfully tested in the past: according to US officials if Monday’s test was successful, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have emphasized it in his State of the Nation address yesterday. Instead, Putin made no mention of the launch. CNN had initially reported that the test took place while Biden was in Ukraine, based on information provided by some sources, but one of the officials later said that the test took place shortly before Biden was in the country. And a second source specified that the test had been carried out on Monday, without providing a more precise timing.

Read the full article

on The Messenger