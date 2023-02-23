Home Health Moscow’s relations with the USA
Health

Moscow’s relations with the USA

by admin
Moscow’s relations with the USA

An attempt to flex his muscles, just before Joe Biden showed up alongside Zelensky in Kiev. According to CNN, several US officials say Moscow has…

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

An attempt to flex its muscles, just before that Joe Biden appeared alongside Zelensky a Kiev. According to CNN, several US officials say that Mosca made a intercontinental ballistic missile test in recent days, shortly before the US president’s visit to Ukraine on Monday. According to the same sources cited by the American channel, the United States had been warned (just as Moscow had been warned of Biden’s trip).

However, the test of the Sarmat missile, nicknamed Satan II, would have failed. Mosca gave advance notification to the United States of the launch across deconfliction lines. Another official said the test posed no risk to the US and was not considered an escalation. President Putin he made no reference to the launch in yesterday’s speech. The Sarmat carries nuclear warheads.

See also  Bythos variant what is it? The cases, hospitalizations and countries where it was identified

The test (failed) and US-Russia communications

The timing of the test suggests that the United States and Russia were communicating through different channels earlier in the week for deconfliction purposes. US officials notified the Russians on Sunday evening, hours before Biden’s visit to Kiev, that the president would be traveling to the Ukrainian capital, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday. The Sarmat missile has already been successfully tested in the past: according to US officials if Monday’s test was successful, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have emphasized it in his State of the Nation address yesterday. Instead, Putin made no mention of the launch. CNN had initially reported that the test took place while Biden was in Ukraine, based on information provided by some sources, but one of the officials later said that the test took place shortly before Biden was in the country. And a second source specified that the test had been carried out on Monday, without providing a more precise timing.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Carnival of Venice, the grand finale. The incredible...

Assault in front of the high school in...

Smartphone, yours can reveal the health status of...

Leipzig Manchester City 1-1, goals and highlights. Guardiola...

what changes for mortgages, smart working and seaside...

Hacker attack on Italy after Meloni’s visit to...

Exercises to speed up the metabolism

fans worried about his health – breaking latest...

Fed, the minutes: rate hike to bring inflation...

Are the expenses “in charge” included in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy