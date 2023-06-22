Mosquito alert from the ECDC, Italy first for the Nile virus – Healthcare

Mosquito alert from ECDC, Italy first for Nile virus © ANSA/EPA

Warming trends in Europe, with more frequent and severe heatwaves and floods and longer and hotter summers, create more favorable conditions for invasive mosquito species eat Aedes albopictus from Aedes aegypti. E’ l’alarme dell’Ecdc, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, with the expectation that more cases and deaths from dengue, chikungunya and West Nile fever may follow. In 2022, 1,133 human cases and 92 deaths were reported in the EU and EEA. Nile virus infection: 1,112 acquired locally in 11 countries, with Italy in the lead with 723 cases reported locally.

The ECDC reports that ten years ago (in 2013) the Aedes albopictus mosquito settled in 8 EU/EEA countries, with 114 regions affected. It is now present in 13 countries and 337 regions. “In recent years, we have witnessed a geographic spread of invasive mosquito species into previously unaffected areas in the EU/EEA,” ECDC director Andrea Ammon points out in the centre’s communication. “If this continues, we can expect to see as many cases and deaths as possible from diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and West Nile fever. Efforts must focus on ways to control mosquito populations, improve surveillance and enforce personal protective measures.”

Behind the 723 local infections of West Nile virus reported in Italy, there are Greece (286), Romania (47), Germany (16), Hungary (14), Croatia (8), Austria (6), France (6) , Spain (4), Slovakia (1) and Bulgaria (1). There were 71 cases of locally acquired dengue in the EU in 2022, equal to the number of cases reported between 2010 and 2021, with the highest cases reported in France (65) and Spain (6) . The ECDC notes that ways to control mosquito populations include eliminating sources of standing water where mosquitoes breed, using environmentally friendly larvicides and promoting community awareness of mosquito control. Personal protective measures include the use of mosquito nets (preferably insecticide-treated nets) or sleeping or resting in screened or air-conditioned rooms, the use of mosquito nets, wearing clothing that covers most of the body and use of mosquito repellents.

