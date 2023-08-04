Mosquito bites, 5 remedies to relieve the discomfort immediately

With the heat and humidity, mosquito bites are one of the biggest nuisances. Here are natural remedies to relieve them

Summer brings with it the unpleasant inconvenience of mosquito bites. Insects are certainly favored by the fact that we spend much more time out in the open air, and by always dressing with fewer layers on. In fact, mosquitoes bite mainly in the exposed parts of the skin, such as the arms and legs. Their stings cause redlies and severe itching – especially if we are talking about tiger mosquitoes – but also swelling, blisters and, in some cases, allergic reactions.

The most obvious consequence is, of course, itching, which very often appears to be unbearable. Despite being small in size, these animals cause significant nuisances that are difficult to alleviate. The itching comes from the fact that when they bite you, they inject their saliva into your skin through a small proboscis. The injected secretion makes the sting painless, so you don’t notice their presence, and keeps the blood fluid, so you can get it.

Mosquito bites: the most effective natural remedies

Remedying mosquito bites, compared to what you think, is really easy. In fact, not only does one have the possibility of preventing this inconvenience by putting some precautions into practice, but one also has the opportunity to ask for help from some effective natural remedies.

Mosquito bites. the remedies of nature – tantasalute.it

First of all, the remedy against mosquito bites is always to try to prevent them. For example, you can sprinkle your skin with one specific spray or wear long clothes, shirts and pantsi when outdoors. At home, the rooms should be kept fresh and airy – because, on the contrary, mosquitoes are attracted to heat – and mosquito nets should be installed. However, when you are stung by these insects, you need to know some of the most effective methods to relieve itching and other possible discomforts.

Fortunately, nature offers many valid remedies such as the ice, which reduces swelling and itching instantly and gives relief to the injured part. Another effective solution is represented by several essential oils and aromatic plants such as citronella, tea tree oil, mint, lemon, rosemary and lavender, which help both keep mosquitoes away and relieve itching and swelling.

Among the natural substances, thealoe vera it turns out to be an excellence for its effective soothing action and it helps a lot even in cases of burns, burns or bubbles. The sodium bicarbonate it is instead excellent if diluted with a few drops of water or with honey, to be spread later on the skin. Everyone knows the antibiotic power of garlic and onion. In fact, just rub a piece of both gently on the bite to reduce swelling and feel less pain. The relieving action of the herb should not be underestimated banana peel (from the inner side) and del toothpaste, which immediately gives freshness and relieves itching.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

